Another frustrating week for Dagenham & Redbridge fans

It has been a week of yet more frustration at the club as the 400-mile round trip to Grimsby proved fruitless.

There wasn’t even a glimmer of hope to be taken from the uninspiring venture in Cleethorpes - quality nowhere to be seen.

It led to the odd shout and heckle at Daryl McMahon, the biggest cheers being directed at the subs as they warmed up in front of us - that just about sums up the apathy of us supporters at that performance.

The scoreline of 2-1 may tell a different story of a well-fought game at Blundell Park, but the Daggers never looked like taking anything from play-off rivals Grimsby.

Once again we’re left rather downbeat after a missed opportunity to climb into the play-off places, but the truth remains we are still just four point off the top seven - 27 points still to fight for.

Our play-off hopes are not written off, but we need to just find the consistency that is required in order to earn that play-off status.

Today is unfortunately about just hoping results go our way as it’s our turn to sit back and watch the rest of the league, with only 23 teams competing this season.

During this short break, we also need to sort out our defence if we are to get back on track sharpish, two defensive errors costing us once again last Saturday.

The blame is also being squared at the manager by some, arguably our best defender Manny Onariase playing three of a possible 300 minutes since he’s arrived.

I take both views in that there is reason to suggest that back three shouldn’t have been on the pitch in the first place, but once they cross the white line it is over to them and those mistakes were inexcusable.

I’d like to see Manny play a key role in the run-in, purely due to the plethora of qualities he brings to the team, he would only bolster that back line - who is omitted from that back line I’ll leave to Daryl.

Whoever is selected must be fully focused on the task at hand however, another huge game against a side in the play-off mix as Boreham Wood visit Victoria Road on Tuesday.

This won’t be easy, but a win is the only result we can afford against a side with three games in hand and without a league win since their FA Cup exit to Everton.

As soon as that gap with seventh place begins to widen further, our play-off hopes dwindle at this stage in the season, we must be the in-form team in the next two months.

In the meantime, the Daggers have a friendly at St Albans today. Get down there if you can and help raise money for Ukraine (virtual tickets are also available for those unable to attend).

Let’s hope we start April off on the right foot on Tuesday and get back on track, defeating the Wood. Until then, Come On You Daggers!