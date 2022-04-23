McCallum saves Dagenham & Redbridge blushes in draw

Paul McCallum's last-minute goal rescued a point for Dagenham & Redbridge against lowly King's Lynn Town.

But it was a case of opportunity missed for Daryl McMahon's men as they were left four points off a play-off place.

The visitors had the first clear sight of goal as Gold Omotayo saw his header deflected by Matt Robinson and saved by Elliot Justham on 10 minutes.

And the Linnets took the lead just two minutes later through former Leyton Orient captain Josh Coulson, before Robinson had penalty appeals waved away after going down in the box.

Paul McCallum headed wide from Robinson's cross, after Will Wright had sent a free-kick deep to the far side on 25 minutes, and Wright fired into the wall when Robinson was fouled on the edge of the box on 36 minutes, before Mauro Vilhete's shot was deflected behind.

Wright did well to turn his man and send a cross to the far post, but could not find a teammate, before Aaron Jones was booked for a foul on Sam Ling.

Paul Jones parried a long-range effort from Wright on 40 minutes, before McCallum teed up Ling, whose shot trickled wide just before the break.

Daggers went close five minutes after the restart when Morias crossed to the far post and Ling headed towards McCallum, but his effort was cleared.

And Morias had a shot blocked on 58 minutes, before Robinson fired just wide from range.

Josh Walker replaced Ling just past the hour mark, with Paul Jones booked for time wasting midway through the half and Ross Burrows shown a yellow card for a foul on Vilhete.

Morias then saw a shot parried, but McCallum could not get the crucial touch following up, and Walker's ball across the face of goal was beyond the reach of Morias on 74 minutes.

And Daggers saw Walker cut the ball back to Robinson, only for the midfielder's shot to be blocked as they continued to be frustrated.

The visitors went close to doubling their lead as Sundire headed wide on 78 minutes, but Daggers captain Wright then volleyed wide from Vilhete's cross.

Josh Walker of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And the hosts thought they had finally got back on terms when Walker found the net three minutes from time, only for it to be disallowed.

McCallum rescued a point in the last minute of normal time, but it was little consolation as Daggers lost ground in the race for the top seven.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Johnson, Ling (Walker 61), Sagaf (Hare 85), Comley, Robinson, Vilhete, McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Rance, Wilson, Zouma.

Attendance: 1,457.