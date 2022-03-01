Match Report
National League
Dagenham & Redbridge F.C
Morias 11 McCallum 44, 45
Maidenhead United
McCallum double helps Dagenham & Redbridge defeat Maidenhead
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge returned to winning ways after netting three times in the first half at Victoria Road on Tuesday.
Josh Kelly went close for the visitors on eight minutes when his shot was deflected behind for a corner.
But Daggers took the lead on 11 minutes when Dean Rance saw his low shot parried into the path of Junior Morias to fire home close range.
And it could have been two moments later as Brandon Comley's shot was deflected into the path of Paul McCallum, who was off-target.
Comley's briliant pass then set up Morias, but his shot was blocked, and Rance was off-target with a header from Will Wright's corner.
Then Daggers had penalty claims turned down when Morias went down in the box as he looked to profit from McCallum's flick-on.
But the hosts doubled their lead on 44 minutes when Wright's floated corner was nodded in by McCallum.
And it was 3-0 before the break when Wright's free-kick hit a post and bounced kindly for McCallum to tap in from close range.
Josh Hare let fly from range after the restart, forcing a corner, and Rance headed wide at the near post from another set-piece on 70 minutes.
Daggers remained comfortably in control as the second half progressed, with Daryl McMahon making a triple change nine minutes from time to freshen things up.
But the scoreline remained unchanged, as Maidenhead won a series of corners but could not create any chances of note.
Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds (Clark 81), Comley, Hare, Johnson, Rance, Sagaf, Weston, McCallum (Akanbi 81), Morias (Walker 81). Unused subs: Wilson, Vilhete.