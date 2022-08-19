Dagenham & Redbridge look for home help against Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge are looking forward to getting back in front of their own fans this weekend after 'two tough away games' says boss Daryl McMahon.

Daggers welcome Alan Devonshire's Maidenhead United to Victoria Road on Saturday, having lost 2-0 at Woking last weekend before a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh in midweek.

Paul McCallum's goal looked to have earned McMahon's men all three points on Tuesday, but Charlie Carter scrambled home an injury-time equaliser for the hosts.

And McMahon said: "After two tough away fixtures to Woking and Eastleigh, we’re delighted to be back at home in front of our home crowd.

"We want to make sure we start fast, we want to implement our game and be aggressive on and off the ball. The players are looking forward to being back at home after two tough away games, hopefully our home fans can push us and get behind the lads.

"We can all admit at Woking we were well below par from where we expected ourselves to be, we were off the pace in every aspect of the game.

"The performance against Eastleigh was very good, where realistically we deserved to take all three points.

"We had enough opportunities to double our lead and we defended very well. Up until the corner at the end I don’t think Eastleigh threatened our goal at all.

"Conceding in the 92nd minute is a blow, but we have to take the positives out of the performance and realise we’re only just starting the season."

Sam Ling returned to training after food poisoning, while Omar Mussa and Ansu Janneh are expected back next week as Angelo Balanta, Harry Phipps and George Saunders continue their rehabilitation from their injuries.

And McMahon says his men will respect the Magpies, but look to get on the front foot and make sure they stick to their own game plan as they seek a first win of the campaign.

"Playing against Alan’s teams is always tough, you got Adrian Clifton and Emile Acquah up front who are both tall, powerful centre-forwards," he added.



"Dan Sparkes another former Daggers player who has a fantastic delivery of crosses, the same with Koby Arthur on the other side."

"They’ve got a very solid side and they’re always a very decent National League side. We know exactly what we’re up against this weekend.

"It’s important to respect what Maidenhead are about, but it’s also important we implement our game plan, which is to attack them and be on the front foot from the start."