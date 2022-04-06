Take the point and move forward says Daggers boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon said his side had to accept a point and move on after their goalless stalemate with Boreham Wood on Tuesday.

Defences dominated at Victoria Road as the National League play-off rivals battled it out, with Daggers left six points behind seventh-placed Grimsby with eight games to go.

But McMahon tried to look at the positives, telling the club website: "It was two competitive National League teams, Luke (Garrard) has done a good job at Boreham Wood, I think they still have the best defensive record in the league.

Manny Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"They're hard to break down, they drop in deep. I thought we defended really well as well, against balls into (Tyrone) Marsh and (Scott) Boden, I thought Callum (Reynolds), Manny (Onariase) and Will (Wright) were excellent.

"I thought in terms of on the ball we were slightly more controlled maybe, particularly in the first half an hour and the second half as well.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Boreham Wood battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"But it was a tight game overall. It was a game of few chances and we take the point and move forward."

Junior Morias looked the liveliest for the hosts, seeing a shot well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond and having claims for a late penalty waved away.

Junior Morias of Dagenham & Redbridge tries to escape from Kane Smith of Boreham Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And McMahon had praise for several of his side, adding: "I think it's a good shout for a penalty to be honest, Junior has got in between Fyfield and Evans I think it was, and the arm has gone across his midriff and looks like it's pulled him down.

"On another day you get them, disappointed we didn't but it is what it is.

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge denies Scott Boden of Boreham Wood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I thought Junior was excellent, a threat all night. He got in behind them numerous times, he's got the courage to get on the ball inbetween the lines and drive with it.

"He has been brilliant for us since he's come to the club.

"I thought Manny was excellent on his debut again for us, which we know he brings to that back three, a calmness, and I'm delighted for him as well to step in for his first start and keep a clean sheet.

Jamal Fyfield of Boreham Wood and Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"(Brandon) Comley in front was excellent, I thought Maz (Vilhete) was bright as well. (Sam) Ling coming in. A lot of them, I can't really criticise any of them in terms of their performance, they worked really hard.

"I thought we were hard to play against which was pleasing to see as well. If we score the first goal it's a different game."

James Comley of Boreham Wood holds off Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McMahon chose not to turn to his substitutes bench as Daggers looked for a breakthrough, entrusting his starting line-up to try and get the job done.

And he explained his thinking behind that rationale, saying: "The game was so tight, so disrupted and disjointed. I think it's difficult to bring a substitute on when the game has got no real ebb and flow to get into it.

"We've got Westy (Myles Weston), Josh (Walker) we could've brought on definitely but you think we need Macca (Paul McCallum) to defend set-pieces, Junior is having a good game, Maz holds the ball up for you.

"Do you alter your shape and play two in midfield and three up front?

"I just felt the game was so tight and compact that we needed to make sure we were hard to play against."

Daggers now turn their focus onto Saturday's trip to FA Trophy finalists Bromley.