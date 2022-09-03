Dagenham & Redbridge boss McMahon laments 'worst performance' of career

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon called their 5-0 home defeat to Notts County the 'worst performance' of his managerial career.

Macauley Langstaff netted a hat-trick for the Magpies at Victoria Road, with Cedywn Scott and Adam Chicksen also on target.

And defeat left McMahon's side stting in 15th place with only eight points from their first seven National League matches this season.

"It was embarrasing from our perspective," McMahon told the club website.

"They're one of the best footballing teams in the division so you have to give them great credit for what they do and what they can do.

"But it's not my job to look after Notts County, it's to look after Dagenham. We were miles off it.

"It's the worst performance I've ever been involved in as a manager. I've had 300 games as manager and that was the worst one.

"It's pretty raw and diffcult to take, it's never happened before. It's a tough one to take."

Having started with their regular three at the back system, McMahon switched formation to a 4-4-2 to try and change his side's fortunes.

And although he felt things improved slightly after that move, he admitted County were deserving winners on the day.

He added: "To get more pressure on them. They were playing out too easy.

"We know Macca [Paul McCallum] is not going to be the best presser in terms of energy and legs to go and get after people and just felt we'd put Westy [Myles Weston] and Mauro [Vilhete] higher to go and engage their outside centre-backs.

"I thought it was a lot better for a spell. We had some more chances after that. In the end, the lack of tracking runners, the basics of the game, we just did not do well today.

"It was a well deserved win for Notts County, I can't say anything other that that."

Having suffered such a heavy reverse on home soil, McMahon agreed there were few positives to take for his side.

But he did pick out two players for praise, saying: "[Nik] Tavares I thought was good again, he adapts to different positions, doesn't hide. When you're under the cosh, we're getting beat, not playing well, the crowd is restless you need people to show character in those moments.

"I thought Nik did that and Mauro as well to be fair to him. Other than that, I've got to be really honest and say no."