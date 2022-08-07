Dagenham & Redbridge 'didn't give up' says captain Robinson

Aaron Martin of Gateshead and Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Matt Robinson was proud of the way his side battled to the last to earn a 2-2 draw with Gateshead on the opening day of the National League season.

Daryl McMahon's men were left shellshocked as the visitors netted twice in the first 12 minutes, before Paul McCallum had a penalty saved.

But McCallum then headed home from Robinson's cross to give them hope and, after enjoying the majority of possession in the second half, they snatched a point through Junior Morias in stoppage time.

"Obviously the start we got off to wasn't ideal, it kind of echoed last season a bit, some of the things we don't want to happen again, having to come from behind," Robinson told the club website.

"But as we've seen many times, this team doesn't give up, we battled on, made it 2-1 before half-time, could've been 2-2 with the penalty, but those things happen.

"We battled right to the 90th and the subs made the difference to be honest when they came off the bench. Junior, you obviously feel hard done by to be on the bench, but he come on and did his job for the team."

Paul Blackett and Adam Campbell put promoted Gateshead on top inside a quarter of an hour and Robinson admitted the hosts were caught somewhat cold.

But he felt the point was deserved, adding: "Their movement, something we're not really used to, a lot of runners from midfield, a lot of people switching positions caught us out [for the first goal].

"The second one, touch and go, I thought it could've been given offside, he's definitely interfered with play in my opinion, people are looking at him saying he is offside.

"Everyone stopped. But the old cliche, play to the whistle. It's sloppy but it's something we can correct.

"In the first half, you've seen the spell they've had, they probably could've been four up bar Elliot Justham making some great saves.

"But after that I think predominantly it was us and they were playing for the win, trying to hold onto it, not go for more.

"We did what we've done before and come from behind and based on last season, missing out on the play-offs by one point, that point could prove valuable, so we're not going to turn our nose up at it."

The 28-year-old Robinson, starting his seventh campaign at the club and closing in on 200 appearances, admitted it was an honour to be made captain.

And he is hoping to help lead them to their objective of regaining a place in the Football League.

"It's different, you certainly have to look after other people a bit more but I don't mind doing that," he said.

"I've been here a long time, it's something I care about a lot, is getting this club back to the league, so it's an honour for me to be honest, to represent the club as captain."