Hare happy to join Dagenham & Redbridge promotion push

New Dagenham & Redbridge signing Josh Hare cannot wait to pull on a red shirt and help the club push for promotion from the National League.

Hare signed from Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee ahead of their trip to Yeovil, which was postponed in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The 27-year-old came up through the ranks at Gillingham, making three senior appearances, before spells at Eastbourne Borough and Maidstone United.

He then impressed at Eastleigh to earn a move to League One Bristol Rovers, playing 39 times in the third tier, before returning to the Spitfires and is pleased to now be part of Daryl McMahon's squad.

"I heard about the interest and as soon as I found out I couldn't wait to get going and get started, so I'm really, really happy," he told the club's website.

"I've had probably more appearances in this league than any other, I made the step up a couple of years ago into League One with Bristol Rovers, but definitely, I think I know the league well, I know the level, I know what it takes to do well at this level.

"I went to the play-offs my first year with Eastleigh, that's the aim for this club at this point now, to get ourselves up into those high positions in the league and I'm ready to do that with this club."

A right-back by trade, Hare offers some versatility to McMahon, adding: "I think right wing-back suits me down to the ground to be honest, but I can play right-sided centre-half as well if need be.

"Conventional full-back, but because of the forward-thinking aspect of my game, right wing-back suits me more than a full-back normally would anyway. It suits well in the system that we play here."

Having seen their trip to Huish Park called off, Hare is hoping to be involved when Daggers welcome Woking on Tuesday.

He said: "I'm really excited about that. I've played at Dagenham many a time in an away performance and it's always a tough place to go, a good crowd, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm looking forward to putting a red shirt on, I've been in blue for a long time.

"It will be nice to get my career started with Dagenham & Redbridge.

"I think this squad is better than its position shows right at this second.

"It's a club and a squad that can get itself up into the play-offs and really push for a promotion place, definitely."