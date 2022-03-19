Dagenham & Redbridge defeated by play-off rivals Notts County

Dagenham & Redbridge saw their National League play-off hopes dented by fellow hopefuls at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Daryl McMahon's men had won their previous three matches to move to within three points of the top seven, but slipped back down to 10th, five points off the pace, after letting a lead slip against the Magpies.

McMahon named an unchanged starting line-up from Tuesday's impressive 3-0 win at Southend United.

And the hosts took the lead after just five minutes as Junior Morias beat the offside trap to collect Mo Sagaf's pass and fired past Vitezslav Jaros.

Myles Weston was unable to profit from another good ball over the County defence from Callum Reynolds on nine minutes, with Jaros denying Morias a second with a brilliant save from Paul McCallum's long throw.

Frank Vincent lobbed Elliot Justham at the other end but saw the ball trickle just wide, with Elliott Johnson producing some excellent defensive work to deny Kairo Mitchell on 21 minutes.

Daggers went close to doubling their lead moments later when Morias collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled a shot against the crossbar.

And after Justham comfortably saved a free-kick from Harry Arter, given for a foul by Weston on Jayden Richardson which earned the Daggers winger a booking, the visitors drew level on 29 minutes through Alex Lacey's header.

The home side had a chance to regain the lead just before the break when Weston sent a cross toward McCallum, but the in-form striker could not make proper contact.

Johnson was booked soon after the restart, with teammate Dean Rance having his name taken soon after.

And County sent the ball into the box on 53 minutes, but saw it evade Kyle Wootton and go behind for a goal kick.

Josh Hare replaced Brandon Comley for Daggers, with Arter slicing a shot wide of Justham's goal on 55 minutes, and Morias saw a header from Hare's cross saved by Jaros.

But Will Wright's free-kick on the hour could not trouble Jaros and Daggers fell behind on 64 minutes when the captain put into his own net.

McMahon sent Angelo Balanta on for Rance in his second change of the day midway through the second half, with McCallum heading just over from Weston's cross.

McCallum then headed Wright's corner against the far post, with a Wright free-kick evading everyone and going out for a goal kick on 72 minutes.

And Daggers then saw Morias force a brilliant save from Jaros, with McCallum following up to the hit the post and a goalmouth scramble eventually leading to a corner.

Weston made way for Mauro Vilhete with nine minutes to play and the substitute darted into the box to try and collect a brilliant pass from Reynolds, but could not control it.

And Daggers were once again left wondering how they had not scored on 87 minutes when Vilhete went down in the box but was then teed up by Morias, only to see his shot blocked and go just wide of the post.

Vilhete saw a header saved as normal time drew to a close and the hosts hit the woodwork again during stoppage time, with Jaros booked for time wasting as the visitors held on for three crucial points.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Comley (Hare 53), Sagaf, Johnson, Rance (Balanta 68), Robinson, Weston (Vilhete 81), McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Ling, Onariase.

Attendance: 1,846.