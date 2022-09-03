News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Match Report

National League

Dagenham & Redbridge F.C

0


Notts County F.C

5

Longstaff 19, 45, 77, Scott 40, Chicksen 74

Five-star Notts County send Dagenham & Redbridge to heavy home defeat

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 4:56 PM September 3, 2022
Daryl McMahon Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge were put to the sword by National League rivals Notts County on a day to forget at Victoria Road.

Daggers welcomed Elliott Johnson back into their starting line-up, after their Bank Holiday Monday win over Bromley.

But the visitors made the brighter start and Jim O'Brien forced Elliot Justham into the first save of note on 12 minutes.

And the Magpies opened the scoring six minutes later, after Omar Mussa had been booked for a professional foul, through Macaulay Longstaff.

The visitors went close to a second on 37 minutes when Nemane fired aganst the crossbar but, after Matt Robinson forced a save from Sam Slocombe, it was 2-0 when Cedwyn Scott struck.

And things got worse for Daggers in first-half stoppage time as Longstaff claimed his second and County's third goal of the afternoon.

After replacing Omar Mussa with Mo Sagaf, Daggers had the first chance of the second half as Nik Tavares found Myles Weston on the right and he cut inside but did not make the connection he would have wanted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing
  2. 2 Probe begins into Dagenham fire which destroyed cars and fencing
  3. 3 Two teens stabbed in Barking and Dagenham over bank holiday
  1. 4 Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at hospital trust
  2. 5 Dagenham & Redbridge fans frustrated by 'Jekyll & Hyde' displays
  3. 6 Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
  4. 7 'Systemic failures' found at GP practice suspended by care regulator
  5. 8 Police settle claims with families of three men murdered by Stephen Port
  6. 9 Traditional south Asian sport event in Barking could become annual, says organiser
  7. 10 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23

Sagaf stung the palms of Slocombe on 52 minutes but Justham then produced a good save to deny Sam Austin just past the hour mark.

Josh Walker replaced Johnson midway through the second half to boost the home attack but County went 4-0 up through Chicksen with a quarter of an hour remaining and saw Longstaff complete his hat-trick and a miserable day for the hosts moments later.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ling, Hare, Johnson (Walker 68), Weston, Tavares, Robinson, Mussa (Sagaf 46), Vilete, McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Strizovic, Zouma, Scott.

Non-League Football
Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Don't Miss

Man charged with murder in Dagenham street

Man in 50s in hospital after Dagenham stabbing

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Barking resident admits wounding woman outside Essex pre-school

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
O'Callaghan brothers

Boxing

Former Dagenham boxing star Paddy O'Callaghan passes away

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
NELFT headquarters in Rainham

Mental Health

Inspectors find legal requirements not met and safety failures at trust

Charles Thomson

person