Five-star Notts County send Dagenham & Redbridge to heavy home defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge were put to the sword by National League rivals Notts County on a day to forget at Victoria Road.

Daggers welcomed Elliott Johnson back into their starting line-up, after their Bank Holiday Monday win over Bromley.

But the visitors made the brighter start and Jim O'Brien forced Elliot Justham into the first save of note on 12 minutes.

And the Magpies opened the scoring six minutes later, after Omar Mussa had been booked for a professional foul, through Macaulay Longstaff.

The visitors went close to a second on 37 minutes when Nemane fired aganst the crossbar but, after Matt Robinson forced a save from Sam Slocombe, it was 2-0 when Cedwyn Scott struck.

And things got worse for Daggers in first-half stoppage time as Longstaff claimed his second and County's third goal of the afternoon.

After replacing Omar Mussa with Mo Sagaf, Daggers had the first chance of the second half as Nik Tavares found Myles Weston on the right and he cut inside but did not make the connection he would have wanted.

Sagaf stung the palms of Slocombe on 52 minutes but Justham then produced a good save to deny Sam Austin just past the hour mark.

Josh Walker replaced Johnson midway through the second half to boost the home attack but County went 4-0 up through Chicksen with a quarter of an hour remaining and saw Longstaff complete his hat-trick and a miserable day for the hosts moments later.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Ling, Hare, Johnson (Walker 68), Weston, Tavares, Robinson, Mussa (Sagaf 46), Vilete, McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Strizovic, Zouma, Scott.