Mussa fits into our plan says Daggers boss McMahon

Omar Mussa (left) in action for Weymouth against Dagenham & Redbridge last season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon says new signing Omar Mussa is just the type of player they want at Victoria Road.

The National League club announced the arrival of the midfielder from Weymouth for an undisclosed fee, subject to FA and league approval on Monday, after a lengthy pursuit.

Mussa made 34 league appearances for the Terras last season and has signed a two-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

And McMahon told the club website: "We're delighted to welcome Omar to the club.

"Ever since he played against us on that Tuesday back in September, we’ve been tracking his progress, and have made numerous bids for him during last season. Weymouth understandably wanted to keep hold of him, which we respected.

"He’s become available this summer, and there’s been a few teams in for him, but we managed to put ourselves at the front of the queue to try and get him in as quickly as we could.

"Omar’s expressed that the way we play really suits him, and we feel that as a youngster at 21-years-old, he’s got loads of growth still in him and plenty of room for development.

"He fits in to what we’ve been bringing to the club personnel-wise, as a young hungry player who wants to kick on and improve."

Mussa, 21, started his career in Belgium and played for KV Mechelen youth teams until joining Walsall in January 2019.

He then signed for Dover Athletic for the 2020-21 campaign, before moving to Weymouth a year later.

He will wear the number six shirt for Daggers, who start their pre-season campaign at Aveley on Friday (July 8, 7.45pm).

