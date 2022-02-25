Dagenham & Redbridge 'have to win' at Altrincham says McCallum

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Paul McCallum says they have to win at Altrincham this weekend.

Daggers slipped to a 3-2, last-minute defeat when the sides met at Victoria Road earlier in the season and McCallum wants to redress the balance, after missing out on victory against Woking in midweek.

McCallum put Daryl McMahon's men ahead, after Woking had been reduced to 10 men in the first half, but saw the visitors snatch a 1-1 draw eight minutes from time.

"It's a game we should be winning, no excuses," he told the club's website.

"They've gone to 10 men after 15 minutes, we go 1-0 up before half time, you expect us to kick on and win the game comfortably. But we didn't do it and paid the price.

"We had a target to win three on the bounce. Tuesday we got the draw, so it's a point on the board, but we know we should've got the three.

"Respect to Woking, they worked hard and got the goal. We have to win the games we've got coming up. Simple as that."

Daggers let a 2-1 lead slip in the last three minutes when Altrincham came to Essex in October and McCallum added: "We should've probably won and threw it away in the last 10 minutes.

"It's a game we need to go and win, simple as that. We have to win if we want to be serious about what we want to do. There can't be any excuses or cock-ups."

McCallum took his tally for the season to eight on Tuesday and admitted he was pleased to hit the net, while also revealing how much he enjoying playing alongside Josh Walker and Junior Morias.

"I've not had a lot of shots and before the game I said to myself if anything is in the box I'm shooting.

"Other strikers in the league are getting a lot of goals, I've been looking at their goals and they're 50-50 half chances really.

"I swivelled and hit it and it went in, so it was really pleasing for me. I need to shoot more, a lot more.

"Normally I would've probably set 'Rancey' there, he was screaming for it but I said I need to score goals for the team and I'm a striker in the box and I need to shoot.

"As I was falling over, I saw it trickle in and Josh and Callum were both there, so I'm glad none of them touched it!

"It's not just Josh, it's Junior and Josh, me and Junior, it's good. Even in training, when we rotate teams, we all know what each other is doing and it's enjoyable.

"Especially for me, being a target man. There's been a few times when I've just helped it on and put Junior or Josh one on one.

The relationships off the field is good between us."

Daggers will be without Matt Robinson this weekend, after he suffered a concussion in midweek.

"I've gone into the physio room at half-time and he is slurring his words - probably the most sense he has spoken all season!" said McCallum.

"He was slurring his words and throwing up but I messaged him and he's fine but he has to do the protocol now and we'll see him back in 10 days."

Daggers currently find themselves eight points off the play-off places, while Altrincham are eight points above the relegation zone.

And McCallum is hoping to give the travelling supporters something to cheer on Saturday, adding: "There's nothing better in football than when your fans are singing your name, you're playing well and the fans are behind you.

"It's one of the best feelings. And scoring in front of them, they're buzzing and singing, they're massively important for us."