Dagenham are creating a winning habit insists boss McMahon

Published: 9:40 AM August 2, 2021

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Liam Nash of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes his side are creating a winning habit after they sealed a 5-0 victory over Aveley and a 3-0 success over Hemel Hempstead.

Daggers trialist Ibby Akanbi netted a hat-trick in their 5-0 pre-season victory over Isthmian North side Aveley.

The 24-year-old former Maidstone United front-man impressed for Daggers while Scott Wilson and Darren McQueen joined him on the scoresheet at Parkside Stadium.

“We’ve worked really hard, from start to finish in both games, we showed a real intent to score goals. Great to get two clean sheets and create good habits. Winning is a good habit as well,” McMahon said.

“They were two really good exercises for us.”

Mo Sagaf of Dagenham and Liam Nash of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Paul McCallum, Josh Walker and Angelo Balanta had exchanged passes to work their way into the box in the first place, with Robinson arriving on hand at the right time to give the Daggers the lead.

McCallum and defender Will Wright also found the net against Hemel on Saturday, much to the delight of the boss McMahon.

“They didn’t get to play together for very long as Josh went off injured but I think the three of them plus Wilo have been excellent. I don’t want to leave Wilo out, I think he’s had a really good start to pre-season," he added.

Josh Walker of Dagenham and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“There is real competition in those areas for us and it was a fantastic goal. Robbo came in late, he started to move off. Good combination from Angelo and Macca then a good finish from Robbo.

“He’s (Josh Walker) cut his elbow open pretty badly, banged his head as he went over the wall, but he should be ok.”

It was a fourth clean sheet for Dagenham as they remain unbeaten in pre-season.

“It’s habits, we want good habits, winning is a habit and doing things right from start to finish. Not underestimating any opposition and maximising every player’s skillset," said McMahon.

“They’ve not played to any opposition, they’ve just played to the best of their ability, whoever they’ve been against and that has shown in the performances.”

Daggers take on local rivals Barking tonight (Wednesday) in the Borough Cup but the boss will continue to look at trialists.

“As late as possible, we can’t look to Stockport and have 11 players ready, we need to have 16, 17 or even 18 players ready to play," he said.

“Who knows what is going to happen injury-wise from now until then. You can’t rely on one person, we want everyone ready to play, and so far this pre-season there has been good performances across the board.”