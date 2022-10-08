Two points lost for Dagenham & Redbridge in Essex derby says Robinson

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Matt Robinson felt it was a case of two National League points lost after their 1-1 draw with Southend United at Victoria Road.

Junior Morias gave Daggers a 19th-minute lead with a fine strike, with Robinson glancing a corner just wide, Paul McCallum seeing a shot deflected behind and Myles Weston denied by debutant keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu.

And Southend improved after the break, with Elliot Justham denying Noor Husin with a superb fingertip save, before substitute Callum Powell levelled 11 minutes from time.

After honours finished even in front of a 3,542-strong derby crowd, Robinson said: "I definitely think it's two points lost but on the balance of the game, they had some good spells, we had some good spells.

"If anything we were guilty of not taking our chances when we had them, they took one of the two good chances that they had.

"They will probably see it as a good point, we will take a point and try to move on."

Morias had opened the scoring in the midweek win at high-flying Chesterfield and made it six for the season after a fine team move.

Junior Morias celebrates giving Dagenham & Redbridge the lead against Southend - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But McCallum saw a good chance to double the lead on a 2-on-1 break go begging, with Robinson denied by a diving Nna Noukeu save in the second half and Josh Walker also spurning an opportunitty before Powell's equaliser.

"Everyone knows what Junior is capable of. He's a great player and he did his job," added Robinson, who was making his 216th appearance for the club.

"If we had got a second or possibly even a third I think we deserved before half-time, the game would've been a little bit different and probably put to bed.

"But we didn't and that's how football goes and your job is to defend your goal and we did for the most part.

"You see their chance that they scored, they will probably say it's a really good goal, we'll probably say it's a poor one. That's how it goes."

Manny Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge and Southend's Dan Mooney battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Given the 5-1 loss Daryl McMahon's men had suffered at Dorking a week earlier, Robinson was pleased to see his side produce another solid performance ahead of a midweek trip to York City.

And he is hoping they can maintain their momentum, adding: "With the disappointment of last week - I say disappointment lightly, it was more than that for us and the fans who travelled - Tuesday night against Chesterfield we said 'we need to get back to basics and get back to the togetherness that made us such a good team previously' and I think we did.

Jake Hyde of Southend United and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The performance today wasn't far off that. The lads were very together and the fans were behind us and we put on a good performance but unfortunately we didn't get the three points.

"As for York, it's a tough place to go, it's far away, another trip on the road on a Tuesday but like we proved against Chesterfield, when we do our thing we can go anywhere and get three points."