Quickfire double sends Dagenham & Redbridge past Southend United

Dagenham & Redbridge booked their place in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a comfortable win over National League rivals Southend.

Two goals in the space of eight minutes in the second half sealed the win for Daryl McMahon's men, who are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions.

McMahon made one change to the side that had started at Torquay a week earlier, with Mauro Vilhete coming in for Sam Ling, who had scored twice in a 3-0 win over the Shrimpers in the National League in late October.

But Yoan Zouma picked up an early yellow card after just five minutes for a challenge on Matt Rush, with Josh Coulson seeing a firm header for Kevin Maher's men cleared off the line by Joey Jones moments later.

Myles Weston cut inside onto his left foot but saw his shot blocked on nine minutes, with captain Angelo Balanta similarly denied on the edge of the box on the quarter-hour mark.

Yoan Zouma attacks for Dagenham & Redbridge against Southend United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Balanta was off-target with another left-footed attempt on 28 minutes, following a move on the Daggers right, while Steve Arnold was equal to Vilhete's far post header soon after.

The visitors saw Rush flash a dangerous ball across the six-yard box and out for a goal kick on 35 minutes, before Vilhete cut inside and had a shot deflected past the post.

And good work by Mo Sagaf, Junior Morias and Walker set up another chance for Vilhete, but two Southend defenders combined to block as the first half ended goalless.

Daggers had the first chance of the second half as Balanta played a nice ball over the top of Southend's defence for Morias to run onto, but Arnold was quickly off his line to clear the danger.

Morias had a shot deflected into the hands of Arnold moments later, before Elliot Justham was called into action to tip a Southend attempt over the crossbar on 52 minutes and Will Wright had Arnold scrambling with a shot from range that flew wide of the mark soon after.

But Daggers broke the deadlock on 56 minutes as Sagaf - who had been on target when the sides met in October - made a late run into the box to head home from Weston's cross.

Mo Sagaf heads home for Dagenham & Redbridge against Southend United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Eight minutes later and the home side doubled their lead with Weston picking out Morias to score.

Vilhete cut inside and beat two Southend players before stinging the palms on Arnold as Daggers went in search of more goals, with Jones making way for Dean Rance for the final 11 minutes of play.

And Walker then produced a driving run into the area which saw the ball break for Balanta, whose shot was deflected behind.

Walker made way for Ling in McMahon's second change and the home side held on comfortably during seven minutes of stoppage time to ensure their progress.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Zouma, Weston, Jones (Rance 79), Sagaf, Vilhete, Balanta, Morias, Walker (Ling 84). Unused subs: Lawlor, Johnson, Clark, Saunders, Akanbi.

Attendance: 2,585 (including 820 Southend fans).



