Daggers blunted by early Stockport brace

Dagenham & Redbridge saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end after an early two-goal blitz at Victoria Road.

The visitors took the lead on three minutes as Ash Palmer headed past Elliot Justham.

And they doubled their advantage just two minutes later as Will Collar pounced on a loose ball at close range for the second.

Collar fired over on eight minutes, as shellshocked Daggers struggled to get a foothold in the game.

But Angelo Balanta then collected the ball near the byline and drove inside to get off a shot that was blocked.

Junior Morias was next to go close midway through the half, cutting onto his left foot, but Ben Hinchcliffe put his effort behind for a corner.

And Hinchcliffe was called into action again to deny Josh Walker soon after, before Myles Weston flashed a dangerous ball across the box without finding a Daggers teammate.

Justham denied Collar with a stunning save on 35 minutes before Morias crossed for Balanta, who was unable to take a good chance.

Daggers had claims for handball waved away after the restart, with Will Wright thwarting Collar on 57 minutes.

Ryan Rydel clipped Justham's crossbar just past the hour mark before Daggers, having already made three changes, were reduced to 10 men as Elliott Johnson limped off.

Oliver Crankshaw was denied a third Stockport goal by Justham eight minutes from time but the visitors had done enough thanks to their early brace to bank the points.



