Balanta banks big win for Dagenham & Redbridge over Torquay

Published: 5:32 PM March 27, 2021

A late Angelo Balanta goal was enough to secure an important win for Daggers at Victoria Road after surviving some late drama.

But they were not the talk of the town today – as local neighbours Hornchurch stole that conversation with their FA Trophy semi-final exploits in Nottingham.

It was a test Daggers felt they had to pass to make a statement that they are still in the hunt for the play-offs as they faced a Torquay side with back-to back wins, in pursuit of reclaiming top spot - which they held the last time Dagenham beat them in December; in the reverse fixture.

Bolstered by the return of influential midfielder Matt Robinson, the Daggers were raring to go at the Chigwell Construction Stadium but the Gulls won an early corner, without making a breakthrough.

After an early wake-up call, it was the home side who were now probing, but that was the extent of their threat as the five-minute mark passed.

It was clear from the outset that Myles Weston was to be the man Dagenham would rely on for that decisive cross – overloading that particular flank.

But after a lull in play, Evans got in behind the Daggers back line, with Elliot Justham called upon to close the angle and doing well to take the ball from the attacker.

After a fairly open first 15 minutes, Daryl McMahon’s side soon had their first real chance of the match, Weston beating his man and setting it back – but Robinson was only able to turn it into the side netting.

Looking to breathe some life into the game, Will Wright drove out of defence with the ball at his feet reaching the opposition box with a great run. But, ultimately he turned and his shot rose over the bar; not troubling Covolan in the Torquay goal.

Wright soon had another opportunity to shine from a set-piece, looking to replicate the goal he scored a week ago – his effort just curling wide of the mark on this occasion.

A shot on target, a rarity in this match, came on 35 minutes and it was around 35 yards out that Weston tried his luck – Covolan managing to hold the powerful strike.

Finding an opening frequently now were the Daggers, looking to assert some dominance, as Robinson’s pass sliced through the Gulls defence and found Liam Gordon. The full back was unable to make the opportunity count, though, contesting with a tight angle.

Still with acres of space to play with in the middle of the park, Mo Sagaf next took the opportunity to venture forward – yet his was just to be the latest in a string of attacks to break down in the final third.

More promisingly, Colombian Balanta reached the box, but a deflection was enough to deny his effort which proved the last of the half.

In all, it had been a positive half for the Daggers, with Justham havnig only one save to make and plenty of opportunities for the home side up the other end.

For all the chances ,though, there remained no change in the scoreline and whoever was to nick the points had to improve in the second period. The Daggers were hoping they weren’t left to rue their missed chances.

McMahon’s team won a corner just two minutes into the half, but it was a set-piece that came and went without any concern from the visitors.

It was soon Torquay’s turn to threaten from a dead-ball situation, troubling the defenders in the box, but Justham took control among the chaos.

There was soon panic in the opposite box however, with Paul McCallum seemingly in on goal when a challenge brought him down in the box but the referee waved away protests for a penalty – much to everyone’s shock and bemusement.

It was a fast-paced opening to the half, as both sides looked to get ahead and secure the three points which were still very much up for grabs.

An opportunity Law looked to grab with both hands, making progress down the left wing, but as he advanced into the box, he was dispossessed by Kenny Clark defending the Daggers goal.

After a few half-chances for both sides, but still no breakthrough, Johnson looked to influence matters from the sidelines as a second Gulls change saw Umerah introduced in place of Andrews.

McMahon also made his move a minute later as creative attacker George Saunders was introduced to the Victoria Road turf.

However, it was the former whose changes so nearly proved decisive as Umerah headed from six yards out and his effort looked destined for the net. However, Justham proved just why he is the very best at this level and how valuable he is to Dagenham, palming it away with an incredible save.

In a final roll of the dice for the visiting manager, Moxey was the man he put his faith in to find a winner; with 15 minutes left on the clock. But it was Dagenham who were dealt a golden opportunity to go ahead, but McCallum could only head wide.

Though it wasn’t long before the Daggers did find the net as good work down the right found Balanta in the box and he steadied himself before firing beyond Covolan.

The name of the game for McMahon’s men now was to just hold out, something they hadn’t been great at this season. But Daggers came close to doubling their lead to put the game beyond doubt, with Balanta just unable to find the net for his second.

A fantastic piece of defending is just as good as a goal in some scenarios and it was just the case as Clark’s sliding challenge denied Umerah who was set to descend on Dagenham’s goal.

That wasn’t to be the last of the action as the Daggers survived another late, late scare and it was Umerah who saved the home side as the striker inadvertently cleared the ball off the goal line, denying his side an equaliser and securing Dagenham the three points.

It proved a hard-earned victory and vital one for Dagenham & Redbridge who just about hung on for a big win which they will look to take into next Friday to maintain their momentum.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Clark, Johnson, Gordon, Weston, Sagaf (Saunders 65), Robinson Rance, Balanta, McCallum. Unused Subs: Reynolds, McQueen, Khan, Jones.



Torquay: Covolan, Wynter, Lemonheigh-Evans, Hall, Little, Andrews (Umerah 64), Randell, Sherring, Boden (Kimpioka 57), Law (Moxey 74), Lewis. Unused Subs: MacDonald, Waters.