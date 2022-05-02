Dagenham & Redbridge draw blank against Torquay United

Dagenham & Redbridge unfortunately could not find the net against Torquay United and ended up with a goalless draw on Bank Holiday Monday.

Manager Daryl McMahon must be satisfied with the result as it keeps their National League play-off hopes alive with two matches remaining as his side are now seven games without defeat.

McMahon had told the club website in the build-up to the match that he expected 'another tough game. Gary Johnson has got a really good team there'.

And the visitors were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in the early stages as Danny Wright could not latch onto a high ball at the far post which was whipped in from the right by Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Duke-McKenna was a dangerous asset for Torquay in his position so had to be kept quiet, while Armani Little tried his luck from attacking midfield, seeing the ball fly wide.

Daggers were more polished in their play and one individual to stand out was Mauro Vilhete, who was ubiquitous during the whole encounter.

On one occasion he crossed from the left to the danger zone only for Torquay’s Ali Omar to spoil proceedings and clear.

Moments later the menacing Junior Morias fed Vilhete the ball charging forwards. He tried to flick it past Torquay goalkeeper Shaun McDonald to no avail.

Before the interval however the Daggers captain Will Wright picked up the ball in his own half and surged in the direction of the goal. He was brought down 20 yards out by Tom Lapslie who was extremely lucky to stay on the pitch.

After the break there were similar chances at either end of the pitch.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was gifted with the ball on the edge of the box, shooting low, before Daggers striker Paul McCallum was then awarded an opportunity a while later, witnessing the ball skim the grass prior to being saved by McDonald.

Vilhete frightened the Torquay defence when he rampaged into the box from the left after receiving the ball from Morais. His strike was stubbed out however by McDonald once more.

It was a heated display in the last 10 minutes, though.

With fresh legs Josh Walker was handed the ball by Paul McCallum inside the box only to see his shot go wide

Arguably the closest the Daggers came to victory was when the ball fell to Walker in the danger zone.

He battled hard go round McDonald before unleashing his piece of magic and the home support were just about to go wild and celebrate before Omar got a boot to it on the line.

Vilhete had the last word of the game when he fired in from the edge of the box, although it was dubiously thwarted by the hand of Omar.

The stalemate left Daggers three points off the top seven, with a trip to Solihull Moors next weekend to be followed by a home game with Wrexham on the last day of the campaign.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Johnson, Hare (Weston 48), Comley, Sagaf (Walker 75), Robinson, Vilhete, McCallum, Morias.

Unused subs: Wilson, Ling, Zouma.

Attendance: 1,752.