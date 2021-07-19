Published: 2:41 PM July 19, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge prevailed over non-league Braintree Town in their first pre-season friendly - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A goal and assist from new signing Josh Walker helped Dagenham & Redbridge to a 4-3 victory over semi-professional side Braintree Town on Saturday.

The game, played in front of a crowd of 200 at Cressing Road, was the first pre-season friendly for Daryl McMahon’s side.

The hosts started brightly, but dangerous shots from Femi Akinwande and Darren McQueen led to nothing.

Akinwande got on the scoresheet soon after, getting on the end of a long through from Braintree captain Matt Johnson to put the home side 1-0 up.

But another Braintree player, Jay Porter, put the ball in the net at the other end, accidentally lobbing his own goalkeeper Preston Edwards to level the score.

Shortly after, a failed clearance from Edwards was charged down and trickled into the net, putting the Daggers ahead as the teams went in for half-time.

The visitors fielded a completely changed XI for the second half, including new signing Walker.

Akinwande got his second early in the half, beating his man and slotting past Josh Strizovic.

But Matt Robinson re-established the east London side’s lead minutes later, slotting home after a square ball from Walker, who himself got on the scoresheet on 69 minutes.

Braintree piled pressure on the Daggers’ defence, which was rewarded by a penalty on 85 minutes when substitute Luke Holness was tripped by Kenny Clark.

Holness’ weak effort was saved by Strizovic, only for the visitors to give away another spot-kick when Gianni Crichlow was hauled down in the area.

Korrey Henry made no mistake in putting this one past the Daggers shot-stopper, but the east London side were able to hold on to the final whistle, securing a close 4-3 win.

Daggers visit FA Trophy winners Hornchurch on Saturday and Great Wakering Rovers on Tuesday.

Braintree Town XI: Edwards, Ikebuasi, Porter, Johnson (Crichlow 60), Gipson, Pennell, Frimpong, Payne (Goulobourne 69), Akinwande (Henry 69), Pinto (Ditkevicius 60), Davidson (Osude 69).

Unused subs: Clements, Hope, Sade.

Dagenham & Redbridge XI: Justham, Reynolds, Johnson, Weston, McQueen, Wilson, Jones, Trialist C, Trialist A, Trialist B, Ling.

Subs (all used): Clark, McCallum, Balanta, Sagaf, Robinson, Strizovic, Saunders, Wright, Vilhete, Walker, Trialist D.