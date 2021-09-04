National League honours even between Daggers and Stones

Published: 4:56 PM September 4, 2021

Andrew Eleftheriou of Wealdstone and Myles Weston of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Honours finished even between National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge and Wealdstone at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Daggers had won their first matches of the new season to find themselves top of the table and Myles Weston was denied by George Wickens on seven minutes, with debutant Ryley Scott putting the rebound wide.

But Stones took the lead moments later when Josh Umerah converted from close range.

Josh Umerah celebrates with Wealdstone teammates after scoring against Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers continued to pose more of the questions, with Alex Dyer booked after impeding Weston, before a good cross from Mauro Vilhete was just too high for Weston.

A brilliant save from Wickens kept out Matt Robinson's 20-yard shot on 28 minutes, before Ashley Charles was shown a yellow card for a foul on Scott.

You may also want to watch:

And Josh Walker had a shot saved by Wickens after some nice footwork, before Daggers drew level on 35 minutes as Paul McCallum fired home when Robinson's blocked shot fell into his path.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Wealdstone - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Walker headed Scott's pass into the ground for Wickens to collect late in the first half, while Vilhete headed wide from Will Wright's cross as honours remained even at the interval.

Daggers had the first chance of note after the restart as Vilhete pounced on a loose ball and forced Wickens to save, with Scott putting his follow-up attempt well over, but Walker had his name taken on 56 minutes.

Vilhete then played a quick one-two with Scott and saw his shot from just outside the area blocked, before McCallum let a low cross from Walker reach Robinson, who was denied by a great save from Wickens.

Stones replied as Dyer found Jack Cook, but nobody was able to get on the end of his cross. And George Saunders, after replacing Scott, put in a series of dangerous crosses for the home side, but they could not profit.

Charlie Cooper of Wealdstone and Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors made a double change on 73 minutes as Stephan Browne and Dennon Lewis replaced Craig Fasanmade and Daniel Wishart.

And the move paid off just two minutes later as Lewis tapped home a low cross against the run of play to put Stones ahead.

Wealdstone's joy was shortlived as Daggers drew level just four minutes later when man of the match Weston managed to get in a cross under pressure and Saunders was on hand to tap home.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Ling, Weston, Johnson, Scott (Saunders 66), Robinson, Vilhete, Walker, McCallum.

Unused subs: Clark, Strizovic, Phipps, Blair.

Wealdstone: Wickens, Cook, Wishart (Lewis 73), Umerah, Okimo, Charles, Fasanmade (Browne 73), Eleftheriou, Dyer, Cooper, Cawley (Tavares 84). Unused subs: Buse, Elito.

Attendance: 1735.