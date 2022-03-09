Dagenham & Redbridge 'doing things right' says captain Wright

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Will Wright hailed his side for a 'professional' performance in their 3-0 win at Yeovil on Tuesday.

Paul McCallum's first-half brace put Daggers on top at Huish Park, with Junior Morias adding a third just past the hour mark to seal the National League points.

And Wright felt it was no more than they deserved for a solid team display.

"It was a good performance, a good group performance. Professional, the way we went about our business," said Wright.

"We started bright, got the two goals early, capitalised on their mistakes, which is something that has probably cost us this season the other way so far.

"And to be honest, I don't think they really ever looked like scoring against us.

"To score the third goal and Junior to get his goal, for all his hard work, was just the icing on the cake."

McCallum pounced to convert Josh Hare's excellent right-wing cross on five minutes, then accepted a gift from Glovers keeper Grant Smith to double the lead midway through the first half.

And Wright was pleased to see the big striker maintain his good scoring form, following a brace in last week's 3-0 home win over Maidenhead United.

He added: "It was a bit of a gift from the goalie but he has still got to finish it. I think that's Macca's first goal ever from outside the box probably!

"But you know what you get with Macca with the first goal. It's a cross from out wide, I know they've linked up previously, him and Josh Hare, at Eastleigh so it's nice to start seeing that come to the front for us and hopefully that will continue.

"He's a great crosser of the ball and down the right hand side, between me and him, you know you're going to get crosses now.

"That's what the likes of Paul McCallum feed off, and when you've got Junior Morias and Josh Walker sniffing around the rebound, you know you're always going to have a chance."

And just as pleasing for Wright was the fact Daryl McMahon's men kept a second successive clean sheet as they remain five points off the play-off places.

"El Justham barely had a shot to save and if he did it was from distance," he said.

"That's coming from us in front of him and even Rancey in front of us and the boys ahead of that.

"I think we stripped it back to basics the last two performances and have been a bit less expansive than we have been and we're starting to get rewards. Hopefully the clean sheets keep coming."