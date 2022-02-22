Dagenham & Redbridge held by 10-man Woking

Dagenham & Redbridge had to settle for a National League point as 10-man Woking hit back late on at Victoria Road on Tuesday night.

New signing Josh Hare was named in the starting line-up, as Mauro Vilhete also returned from injury.

And Elliot Justham had to be alert to deny Nicke Kabamba in the very first minute, after the Woking striker beat the offside trap.

The visitors had the better of the opening stages, but were then reduced to 10 men on 16 minutes when Rohan Ince was sent off for a challenge on Hare.

Vilhete saw a 20-yard shot deflected behind soon after, while Dean Rance was off-target from range on 24 minutes.

Matt Robinson was left needing treatment following a 50-50 challenge on the half-hour mark and was unable to continue, being replaced by Mo Sagaf.

Paul McCallum had a shot closed down on the edge of the box, before Brandon Comley was booked for a foul on Inih Effiong.

Hare then went close to a debut goal when his header was put behind on the stroke of half time, but Daggers broke the deadlock in stoppage time when a corner was whipped in and headed back across goal for McCallum to squeeze past the keeper.

Daggers went close to a second within two minutes of the restart when McCallum played Josh Walker through on goal, but his shot trickled wide of the post.

McCallum's header from a Hare free-kick was just off-target on 54 minutes, before Tom Champion was booked for a challenge on Comley.

Vilhete sliced wide when Will Wright's corner was parried into his path midway through the half, with McCallum finding substitute Myles Weston in space to send a first-time shot wide with a quarter of an hour to go.

The roles were then reversed as Weston sent in a great cross, which McCallum failed to convert at the far post.

And Daggers were made to pay for not taking those chances as Effiong levelled from close range on 82 minutes.

Wright sent a free-kick just past the post as normal time drew to a close, and was named as the Vicarage Field man of the match during three minutes of stoppage time.







Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Clark, Reynolds, Hare (Weston 73), Rance, Comley, Robinson (Sagaf 34), Vilhete, McCallum, Walker (Morias 76). Unused subs: Akanbi, Jones.