Daggers turn focus to Yeovil trip following FA Trophy progress

Dagenham & Redbridge turn their focus back to their National League promotion push with a trip to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Daryl McMahon's men booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Spennymoor Town last weekend and were handed a home tie against another National League North side in York City when the draw for the last eight was made on Monday.

The Minstermen lifted the silverware in 2012 and 2017, beating Newport County and Macclesfield Town respectively, having lost the 2009 final to Stevenage and the quarter-final ties will take place on March 12.

Dreams of appearing in a Wembley final will be put on the backburner for now, though, as Daggers head to Huish Park lying four points off a play-off place.

Captain Angelo Balanta continues to recover from a calf injury but said: "I watched the game on a stream and it was pleasing to get through to the next round, but devastating for George (Saunders) getting injured.

"Any team coming to our turf is a very good draw for us. We fancy our chances at home but York will pose a different challenge.

"Yeovil will be tough. They're below us in the table but they gave us a good contest and made it tough for us.

"They're very resilient the way they go about their business and defend their goal really well.

"I think it will be similar but we've got to do what we've been doing, performing well and hopefully get the result."

The Glovers are down in 13th place, having taken just three points in their last four matches and won just once in nine since their home success over Barnet in mid-December.

Darren Sarll's men won 1-0 at Victoria Road back in late November, thanks to a Paul McCallum own goal, when Daggers also saw Elliott Johnson sent off.

But McCallum broke the deadlock after coming off the bench last weekend and Daggers also announced that Johnson had signed a new two-year deal at the club this week.

Johnson joined in 2020 when his contract at Barnet expired and has made 55 appearances for Daggers since then, with his versatility proving key.

A left-back by trade, he can also play at centre-back or wing-back and has amassed over 300 appearances at National League and League Two level.

McMahon said: "We're absolutely delighted to have Johnno staying with us. Elliott's been arguably our best defender this season and probably since I've been here.

"He's a top performer at this level and it's great to have him."

FA Trophy quarter-finals: Bromley v Solihull Moors, Needham Market v Stockport County, Notts County v Wrexham, Dagenham & Redbridge v York City.