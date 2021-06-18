Dagenham & Redbridge release six as they announce retained list
Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their retained list ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season as they look to build on their strong finish.
The Daggers have opted to release six players including the likes of Sam Deering, Mitch Brundle, Andrew Eleftheriou, Luke Croll, James Dobson, and Adrian Clifton.
They have offered new deals to Kenny Clark, Matt Robinson, Mauro Vilhete and Myles Weston.
Liam Gordon, Tom Smith and Saidou Khan have all returned to their parent clubs although the latter has been offered a deal by Dagenham.
Elliot Justham, George Saunders, Joey Jones, Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Will Wright, Mohammed Sagaf, Scott Wilson, Darren McQueen, Elliott Johnson, Josh Strizovic, Dean Rance and Callum Reynolds all remain in contract.
Forward McQueen has however been made available for transfer.
Young midfielder Harry Phipps is expected to remain with the club and be handed an opportunity to prove his worth during pre-season following his long injury lay-off.
