Dagenham’s Course suffers narrow defeat in Cambridge

The latest news from the local boxing scene

The latest news from Dagenham BC

Dagenham amateur Jack Course suffered a narrow points defeat to cruiserweight rival Henry Hide in Cambridge on Sunday.

In a tight battle where both boxers enjoyed periods of success, it was Hide, the son of former WBO world heavyweight champion Herbie, who edged split decision.

Course, though, can reflect on a solid showing that saw him floor Hide and the pair are due to have a rematch on Dagenham show at the Roundhouse on February 17.

Also due for action are Jack Cant, Frankie Toms, Jack Ilott, Kenzie Moore & Alban Valentino.

It will be a busy weekend for Dagenham, with some of the club’s boxers also taking part in the ‘London v West Counties’ event at the Bristol City Marriott Hotel on February 16.

Daggers club Captain Martin Dimitrov is one of several Dagenham boxers listed to take part in the event next month.

It looks set to be an exciting February for all at the club.