Dagenham Boxing Club end year with a mixed set of results at different shows

Dagenham Boxing Club's Amaan Mohammad, Spencer Landers, Akash Bhangal and James Cole Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club ended the year with a mixed set of results at three different shows over the weekend.

Dagenham's Tommie South with coaches Spencer Lander and James Cole Dagenham's Tommie South with coaches Spencer Lander and James Cole

Michael Omokayode was first into the ring at the Double Jab ABC show on Friday and beat Jonathan Curry (Afewee ABC) on unanimous points.

Omokayode controlled the bout well, showing good timing, distance and fast counter-attacks to claim his victory.

The follow day saw Akash Bhangal beat Tyler Hobson (Guildford) on unanimous points on the Guildford City ABC show.

After a tight first round against an awkward southpaw, Bhangal began to step up the pace as he pushed forward with right-handed attacks to head and body.

Bhangal clearly won the second and third rounds to claim the judges' decision.

However, clubmate Amaan Mohammad missed out against the host club's Andy Parker, after a close first round.

Mohammad stepped off the pace and let his opponent dominate the second round and his rallying effort in the final round was not enough to avoid a unanimous points loss.

Three Daggers were in action on the Newham ABC show at the Roundhouse in Dagenham on Sunday, the final amateur bill in London for 2019.

Kaizer Syed was beaten by former Dagger Jude Binding (West Ham ABC) on unanimous points, despite a good start.

Syed was unable to deal with Binding's fast two-fisted attacks as the Hammer also picked up the best boxer award.

Patrick Kerrigan lost to Levi Crabb (Pound Lane ABC) on unanimous points after finding his rival too big and too busy.

Crabb outpunched Kerrigan, who ralled well but wasn't able to get going.

Tommie South provided some cheer, though, as he beat Artenis Mallaye (Cricklewood ABC) on a 3-2 split decision.

South had won an earlier clash between the two but this rematch was much closer.

He picked his openings well in the first two rounds but had to dig deep to hold on for victory.

Secretary Dan O'Sullivan said: "That's us done for 2019, which has been a year of mixed success. Hopefully we can build on that in 2020. The highlight was Billy Adams winning the Youth title belt and representing England successfully several times."

The gym will remain closeds until January 6, with boxers back in youth and intermediate action at the end of the month.