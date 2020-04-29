Dagenham Boxing Club hard at work behind scenes with UK lockdown still in place

Dagenham Boxing Club members are staying in touch online during the coronavirus pandemic Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club have been working hard behind the scenes during the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dagenham BC gym stands empty during the coronavirus pandemic The Dagenham BC gym stands empty during the coronavirus pandemic

With all gyms, sports clubs and leisure centres forced to shut their doors to help prevent spread of the virus, Dagenham’s gym has been closed since March 12.

And with the official government advice regarding gatherings and social distancing remaining the same for the time being, they do not expect any competitive action for members until September.

Club secretary Danny O’Sullivan said: “We have e heard from London Boxing chairman Lenny Hagland, who confirmed that no amateur boxing permits will be issued by London Boxing for May and June and we do not expect any permits to be issued before the new boxing season, which will commence in September instead of June 1.

“This is also subject to Government advice, which we will adhere to.”

The Dagenham BC gym stands empty during the coronavirus pandemic The Dagenham BC gym stands empty during the coronavirus pandemic

England Boxing have cut the cost of registration by 50 per cent, for all club affiliations, coach, officials and boxers and the club are focusing on their own funds.

You may also want to watch:

O’Sullivan added: “We have been very proactive in ensuring the club’s financial position is stabilised during the lockdown, with a number of fundraising initiatives.

“A JustGiving Page attached to the club’s Social Media pages has already raised £2,000 with over 50 individual donations and we have also applied for some funding from Sport England to help us during this period with no income at all.

Dagenham Boxing Club is situated on the Heathway Dagenham Boxing Club is situated on the Heathway

“We have been approached by the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham rates department about some other funding we may qualify for. But above all, we’ve been actively engaging with our members via regular online boxing sessions using the Zoom App.

“Three to four times per week, we have been delivering training sessions for different groups via this excellent online facility, with regular groups of 25-30 youngsters for each session – even the parents are joining in!

“The feedback we’re getting is excellent, with many parents glad to see their kids taking part in regular full body workouts instead of playing on their games consoles.

“Our sessions include skipping, shadow boxing, foot drills, groundwork and strength & conditioning, with fully qualified coaches keeping a close eye on effort and technique.

“The sessions also give the kids a chance to catch up with their clubmates and have a chat and we plan to continue these sessions until we can get back into the gym – which we hope is sooner rather than later.”