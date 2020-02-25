Dagenham Boxing Club hope Adams chases national joy as home show proves success

Dagenham's Amaan Mohammad with club president Jim O'Sullivan Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club's Billy Adams heads to the North East to compete in the rearranged semi-finals of the National Youth Championships this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham BC's Haris Najeeb in action against Jay Campbell Dagenham BC's Haris Najeeb in action against Jay Campbell

The original event in Coventry was abandoned and Adams after an impressive quarter-final win over Abdul Raheem (Bury) meets Blaine Lambert (Laisterdyke) in the semi-finals.

A win over the experienced Lambert will see multi-titled Adams face Hoddesdon's England representative Charlie Hickford or Development champion Tom Browning (Billericay & Wickford).

Four Dagenham boxers entered the London Junior & Cadet Championships at The Roundhouse on Saturday, with Garry Carter giving a good account of himself againt West Ham's Connor Mitchell, son of Kevin.

The pair traded throughout their 44kg semi-final, but Mitchell took the unanimous points decision and Tommie South looked out of sorts against Benjamin Falzon (Purley ABC), showing signs of being sick on his way to a points defeat.

Amaan Mohammad had a 3-2 split points win over Anthony McDonagh (Churchill's) in a close-fought 52kg semi-final, with his accuracy and power proving decisive to earn a final outing as part of the Dagenham club show.

Bruce Parker, meanwhile, will contest the 57kg final at the Roundhouse on Saturday, when boxing starts at 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 23 bouts were staged for a big crowd on the Daggers show on Sunday.

Ciaran Wright, Bradley Driza, Miguel Rodriguez, Brandan Kinseyand Andre Graves had skills bouts against Christian Katsontonis (Finchley), Hassan Abdou (Cricklewood), Lian Rozier (Cricklewood), Tyrell Tracey (White Hart Lane BA) and Lee Cawie (Cricklewood) and all showed promise for the future.

Cleaner punches earned Alban Valentino a 4-1 split win over Ronnie Down (Chalvedon), but Kaizer Syed lost a unanimous decision to Swaley Greaves (Finchley).

Parker was beaten by Shay Barry (Chalvedon), before Mohammad just missed out to West Ham's John Love in a thrilling London final, with the pair picking up best home and best away boxer awards.

Mahdi Abdul beat Hassan Abu (Earlsfield) on unanimous points in another close contest, while Jack Course controlled his bout with Laurent Fejzaj (Cricklewood) and froced a standing count in a unanimous points win.

Yousef Shah used neat footwork and quick combinations to beat Charlie Jackson (South Oxhey) on unanimous points, but debutant Fahim Roshid was stopped by Nasir Ahmed (Fitzroy Lodge) in the second round of their clash.

Haris Najeeb edged out former Dagger Jay Campbell (TKO Barking ABC) in an entertaining bout with a 4-1 split decision, but captain Michael Bankole was unlucky to lose to Sabir Hussein (Fight4Peace) on unanimous points.

Sharyar Javed had a lively debut against Abubacar Jagutara (ELBA) but lost a 4-1 split decision, while debutant Heavenly Bende outworked Ismail Unlutepe (ELBA) for a unanimous points victory.

The final bout of the night saw Michael Amokayode force unbeaten Omar Kabba (ELBA) to take a standing eight count in the first round and both fighters throw lots of big punches, before the home boxer was awarded a 3-2 split verdict.