Dagenham boxers ready for curtain-raising home show, as Flack seeks place in final

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 October 2019

Dagenham's Sonny Flack

Dagenham's Sonny Flack

Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club members face a busy weekend of action as they host their curtain-raising club show on Friday.

The club have scheduled a full line-up of 18 bouts at The Roundhouse in Dagenham, with all including a home fighter to showcase their growing team of prospects.

The action includes minors, schools, junior, youth and senior bouts, with Marcus bassi, Kaizer Khan, Georgie Ives, Tommie South, Aman Mohammed and Darren Bailey all set to make their debuts having recently joined the ranks from other local clubs.

The doors open at 7pm and the club welcome local residents to come and watch their talented crop of boxers.

Attention then turns to the next stage of the National Development Championships on Saturday, when Dagenham's Sonny Flack will look to book his place in the Class A 70kg final.

Flack faces George Welsh, from West Kingsdown ABC, and will be hoping to avenge a loss against the Southern Counties champion when they met in the semi-finals of the National Schools' Championships in May 2018.

Defeat on that occasion came after Flack received two warnings from the referee, including a point deduction each time, when a badly fitted gumshield twice fell out.

And Flack, now sporting a new gumshield and looking fit and strong, will be keen to set the record straight in this weekend's rematch.

Fellow Dagger Sophie Locke is already through to the final of her category and will look to maintain an unbeaten record when she travels to the Spice Arena in Banbury, Oxfordshire on Saturday week (October 19).

Locke will discover who her final opponent will be this weekend.

For more information about the club visit their website at dagenhamboxing.co.uk.

