Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Dagenham's Adams impresses on England duty

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 October 2019

Dagenham's Billy Adams and Welsh rival Billy Unsworth

Dagenham's Billy Adams and Welsh rival Billy Unsworth

Archant

Dagenham's Billy Adams celebrated a win on England duty at the weekend.

Reigning Southern Area 56kg Youth champion Adams took on Welsh rival Billy Unsworth in Cannock, Staffordshire and began strongly.

Holding the centre of the ring well against a seasoned opponent who had just returned form the European Youth Championships, Adams landed shots to the head and body of Unsworth in the first round.

The Welsh boxer tried to push Adams back in the second round, but the Dagenham youngster counter-punched with excellent footwork to avoid the heavy punches coming his way.

That left Unsworth with it all to do in the final round and he showed plenty of strength, determination and commitment to try and force victory.

You may also want to watch:

But Adams went up a gear and stood his ground, holding the centre of the ring and counter-punching intelligently, walking his opponent down.

An appreciative crowd saw Adams emerge as a clear winner at the conclusion of the well-fought contest, which allowed England to level the match score at 7-7. But Wales came out on top in the final bout of the night to claim victory.

Dagenham's Dan O'Sullivan said: "This was good preparation for Billy, a regular England representative who has been selected to box in a Multi Nation competition at the end of October in Germany.

"In his present form we are hopeful he will bring back a gold medal to Dagenham."

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Boxing: Dagenham’s Adams impresses on England duty

Dagenham's Billy Adams and Welsh rival Billy Unsworth

Tennis star Beadle set for Global Games debut

Oliver Beadle, who will compete at the INAS Global Games. Picture: Run Communications

West Ham defender signs contract extension

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United signs contract extension untill 10-10-2019 Copyright Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

Barking’s Forde relieved to bag first victory of season against Kings Cross Steelers

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Entries open for Essex Futsal Qualifiers

Entries for the Essex Futsal Qualifiers have now opened. Picture: Essex FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists