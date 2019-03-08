Boxing: Dagenham's Adams impresses on England duty

Dagenham's Billy Adams celebrated a win on England duty at the weekend.

Reigning Southern Area 56kg Youth champion Adams took on Welsh rival Billy Unsworth in Cannock, Staffordshire and began strongly.

Holding the centre of the ring well against a seasoned opponent who had just returned form the European Youth Championships, Adams landed shots to the head and body of Unsworth in the first round.

The Welsh boxer tried to push Adams back in the second round, but the Dagenham youngster counter-punched with excellent footwork to avoid the heavy punches coming his way.

That left Unsworth with it all to do in the final round and he showed plenty of strength, determination and commitment to try and force victory.

But Adams went up a gear and stood his ground, holding the centre of the ring and counter-punching intelligently, walking his opponent down.

An appreciative crowd saw Adams emerge as a clear winner at the conclusion of the well-fought contest, which allowed England to level the match score at 7-7. But Wales came out on top in the final bout of the night to claim victory.

Dagenham's Dan O'Sullivan said: "This was good preparation for Billy, a regular England representative who has been selected to box in a Multi Nation competition at the end of October in Germany.

"In his present form we are hopeful he will bring back a gold medal to Dagenham."