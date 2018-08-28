Daniel ends year on winning note as Dagenham Boxing Club youngsters show form

Dagenham Boxing Club's Daniel Ogun with his opponent Archant

Dagenham Boxing Club’s Daniel Ogun ended the year on a winning note at the Smokey’s Community Boxing Academy show in Tilbury.

Dagenham youngster Jay Slade with his opponent and coaches Dan O'Sullivan and Jim Rafter Dagenham youngster Jay Slade with his opponent and coaches Dan O'Sullivan and Jim Rafter

Ogun dictated the action against Ipswich ABC’s Luke Bracey from the start, using his substantial reach advantage to good effect.

He did appear to lack urgency at times but was never troubled by his opponent and produced a strong finish to earn a deserved unanimous points victory.

Ogun’s success came after clubmate Harry Carter had appeared unlucky to drop a very close split decision against Jayden Salkey (Lucky Gloves).

Carter edged the first round with good counter-boxing and fast two-fisted attacks, but the second round was closer, with Salkey edging it after eye-catching counter-attacks of his own.

That left it all on the third and final round, which proved a nip and tuck affair until the final bell, with Carter pressing the action.

But it was Salkey who had his hand raised at the end of the tightest of contests.

Lewis Cook performed well in his second skills bout against Thetford ABC’s Jay Russell.

The two 10-year-olds produced a grea display in a very evenly-matched exhibition.

And Dagenham’s Jayden Slade met Hayden Rafter (Chadwell St Mary ABC) in another excellent skills bout.

Slade showed nifty footwork and great balance and timing, despite being the shorter of the two boxers, and unleashed some quickfire combinations to sting his southpaw opponent and show what a prospect he is.

The Daggers gym closed their week for the Christmas break, but will reopon its doors on Monday, January 7.