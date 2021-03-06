Balanta braces earns Daggers a draw over his former club Boreham Wood

Published: 5:20 PM March 6, 2021

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge attacking midfielder Angelo Balanta nabbed a second-half brace to steal a point from his former club Boreham Wood as they drew 2-2.

Dagenham front-man Paul McCallum capitalised on a defensive error but he couldn't get his shot on target as they started the match brightly at Victoria Road.

The visitors first real chance came 28 minutes into the match as Ricketts hit the far post just after Matt Robinson struck the ball straight at Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Wood left-back Jamal Fyfield had a good chance for the visitors in the 37th minute of play as he dug the ball out from under his feet but smashed it into the side netting.

Striker Paul McCallum nodded the ball down for Balanta inside the box and his shot from a tight angle was denied by goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Former Daggers man Corey Whitely picked out the net to give the visitors a lead two minutes before half-time.

Early in the first-half Boreham Wood striker Shaq Coulthirst tapped home from close range to double their lead to 2-0 just four minutes in.

A minute later Balanta looked to pick out Paul McCallum but it went just behind the target man.

Both sides then started playing out a cagey affair as they had chances but they led to nothing.

Former Queens Park Rangers man Balanta continued to cause Wood issues as he glanced a header into the far post to pull one back.

In the 79th minute, Balanta cut inside the bx and looked to pick out the far corner, but it went high and wide.

On the stroke of the final whistle Balanta fired a beauty into the far corner from the inside of the box to earn the hosts a point.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Johnson, Clark, Wright, Gordon, Robinson, Rance, Jones (Saunders 58), Weston, McCallum (Wilson 90), Balanta.

Unused subs: Croll, Sagaf, Smith.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Pearce, Fyfield, Ilesanmi, Smith, Ricketts, Mafuta, Whitely, Marsh, Coulthirst, Tshimanga

Boreham Wood substitutes: Stephens, Murtagh, Rhead, Francis-Angol, Morias