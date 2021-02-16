News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham boss McMahon says his side are expecting a physical clash against Bromley

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:35 AM February 16, 2021   
Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Footb

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists his side know what to expect from Bromley and that they will pose a physical threat when they come up against each other this evening.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season, with the original fixture scheduled to take place on the December, 28 being called off due to confirmed Covid-19 test results within in the Bromley camp.  

The two sides have served up some good matches in recent years, and with a number of ex-daggers in the Bromley squad, including Michael Cheek, Mark Cousins, Frankie Raymond, Billy Bingham and Tarek Naija. 

The Ravens sit in 11th place in the National League table with a number of games in hand on their play-off contenders.  

“They are an organised team who like to get their strikers in early, with lots of balls into the box and lots of set of set pieces,” said McMahon.  

You may also want to watch:

“It is always a physical game when we play against Bromley and they are having a decent season.  

“We know what to expect and it is important that we perform on the day. We need to defend our box more, which is always important when we come up against a side like Bromley. It is a game that we are looking forward to.” 

The Daggers are also looking to put right the wrongs of last week’s disappointing 3-1 defeat away at Notts County.   

“We will be looking for a positive performance from us. I think that is the most important thing. You can never fight the outcome of the game with regards to the result, but you can put in a performance that gets you that result. I think first and foremost, we need to put in a positive, and much improved, performance.” 


Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football

