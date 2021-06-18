Dagenham boss McMahon 'delighted' to keep the core of his squad

Published: 11:00 AM June 18, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon ‘delighted’ to keep the core of his squad together as they look to push on next season in the National League.

The Daggers have 13 players in contract including Elliot Justham, George Saunders, Joey Jones, Paul McCallum, Angelo Balanta, Will Wright, Mohammed Sagaf, Scott Wilson, Darren McQueen, Elliott Johnson, Josh Strizovic, Dean Rance and Callum Reynolds.

“We’re delighted, we’ve got a decent group, Mo has obviously re-signed recently which is great news for us,” the boss said.

“We’ve also kept the core group that done well for us at the back end of last season.”

Kenny Clark, Matt Robinson, Mauro Vilhete, Myles Weston and Saidou Khan which would take the squad up to 18 players if they all agree terms.

“We’ve offered everybody else that is out of contract a deal to stay with us, we’re well down the road with all of them, and hopefully in the next few days we’ll be able to make some announcements.

“We’d like to keep all of the other players that are out of contract as we feel that they’ve been good players for us and we’re sure they’ll be a big part of our future moving forward.

“We’ve also been speaking to one or two players that we would like to bring in, it’s a slow process, and I think at this stage when you’re trying to sign new players from outside of your group there is some clubs in our division and our area who are bigger clubs than us and got more money that us.

“We have to wait in line to see what we can get but at the same time we want to recruit the right people to come into the building that will make us stronger.”

McMahon is eyeing a few new additions to add to the existing squad ahead of the new season while they have also made forward Darren McQueen available for transfer.

Tom Smith returned to Bath City following his loan spell and has penned a new contract while Liam Gordon has returned to League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Goalkeeping Glenn Johnson has also departed and the club will now be keen to replace him as soon as they possibly can.