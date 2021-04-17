Dagenham boss McMahon feels the blend of youth and experience in the squad is exciting

Published: 8:48 AM April 17, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has revealed he probably didn’t get the balance right with recruitment and wanted to instil a better balance of youth and experience which he feels they now have.

Daggers have handed more opportunities to the likes of George Saunders and Will Wright in recent months while bringing in the likes of Mo Sagaf, Saidou Khan, Tom Smith and even Liam Gordon on loan.

They have performed much better, results are slowing coming together, and they’ll now hope to start pushing up in the National League in the final stretch of the season.

“I worked here in 2012 in the academy and it was always build around having youngsters that were exciting to watch and exciting to coach,” McMahon said.

“Lads that want to learn, push on to the Football League, and do well with their careers. I just felt we didn’t have enough of them in the building this season and we’ve gone about recruiting from January onwards.

“Not writing the season off at all, but look to give us more of freshness, and with one eye more on next season as well.

“I haven’t said this yet, but when I came into the club, they hadn’t won for 11 games and it wasn’t a good team that I inherited.

“It was a team that needed to be rebuilt and I probably didn’t do enough of it in the summer if I'm being honest. I stuck with some players that I should have maybe moved on and brought some younger ones.

“I think we’re getting the balance right now and hopefully we can continue to develop the club while making sure we have a good team going forward into the future.”

The boss was extremely excited after the 2-0 victory over Eastleigh on Tuesday as he knows they have plenty more to come/

“With the young players we’ve got and I just said to the guys at the end of the game that’s the most exciting thing for me walking off the pitch is that they’ll get better.

“All those young players will get better and I think they’ve given us a freshness and an energy that has in the last two months reinvigorated some of the senior players.

“Ang and Macca have been excellent. Kenny Clark, Elliott Johnson, Mauro Vilhete has come in and been excellent as well.

“We’ve still got Myles Weston missing who has arguably been our best player this season so we feel that we’re building something nice here.

“Hopefully it continues.”