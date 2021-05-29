Dagenham now focused on getting the squad right for the new season

Published: 10:30 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM May 29, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists the focus is now on nailing down players to new contracts and making sure the squad is prepared for next season.

Daggers finished the season 12th in the National League with a late run of results after what was a slow start to the 2020-21 season.

They made tweaks to the side mid-way through which saw them really improve with the additions of the likes of Saidou Khan, Mo Sagaf, Mauro Vilhete, Tom Smith and loanee Liam Gordon.

McMahon will now concentrating on nailing down new contracts and even adding a few more pieces to the jigsaw as they head into the break.

“We have to focus now on getting the squad right for the summer and pre-season, while also having a break, I think that’s important as it’s been a difficult season for everyone with everything that is going on,” McMahon admitted.

You may also want to watch:

“It was amazing to get the fans back in, to get our families in, and you could see at the end the appreciation from the players to the fans and likewise from the fans to the players.

“Hopefully next season we can have that togetherness moving forward as I feel like as this football club we want to move forward and it’s got to be as one.”

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham was named Player of the season while the runners-up were Matt Robinson and Angelo Balanta.

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham was named man of the match in their loss to Hartlepool United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The boss believes that shows how strongly they ended the campaign as a number of other players could have easily been nominated in the top three including Will Wright, Myles Weston and the club’s top goalscorer Paul McCallum.

“Will Wright could have been there, Westy has had a great season as well, it could have been McCallum who has got 18 goals and he’s not in the top three.

“I think that shows how well them three have played but in this period we’ve had six or seven that have been outstanding every week.”