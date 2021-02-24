Dagenham boss McMahon blames 'poor decision' on loss to Sutton

Published: 11:00 AM February 24, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has spoken out about what he felt was a poor decision from the referee that led to a penalty in stoppage time of their 2-1 defeat to Sutton United.

The boss was not happy with the decision in the 93rd minute of play which saw U's midfielder Harry Beautyman step up and dispatch his second penalty of the game to deny Daggers anything to show for their efforts at Victoria Road.

“While I've been here, I think it’s 16 months I've never ever once said or complained about an official, very rarely even in my managerial career but we’re really disappointed,” McMahon said.

“I have watched the video back and the second penalty is never a penalty for me, so I feel like we’ve been let down by the officials, and I'm not one to moan about things like that.

“I thought the performance from our team was outstanding from start to finish. My only criticism of our team is not taking the chances that we created but it was superb.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager did admit the first penalty was what he believed a fair decision and no issues with that.

“The first one was borderline, I think it was a foul, but it was whether it was inside or outside the box which is difficult to see from the video.

“It probably is and it’s definitely a foul. It’s close, but I've got no problem with that, you can make a mistake on that but for me the second one is never a penalty and to make a poor decision that late in the game - I know that shouldn’t matter it’s a bad decision.”

McMahon was gutted however that his side were not rewarded with at least a point let alone a win against second-place Sutton.

“No disrespect to Sutton, I think they’re a brilliant team and they’ve had a great season, and I love how they play as they’re aggressive. Get balls into the box and play on the front foot.

“They’re a breathe of fresh air, but if I'm being honest, I thought we were the better team by a good margin and I think we showed the quality that we’ve got.”



