Dagenham boss McMahon delighted to commit to core of his squad

Published: 12:00 PM June 28, 2021

Angelo Balanta (10) of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is ‘delighted’ to tie down core players and commit them to long-term deals.

Elliot Justham and Angelo Balanta have penned new three-year-deals with the Daggers while midfielder Matt Robinson agreed a two-year-deal.

Mauro Vilhete, Myles Weston and Kenny Clark have also extended their stays at the club to keep the main part of the squad together.

“We’re delighted with the week we’ve had. We’ve had a couple of weeks negotiating with players and agents to get everything done, but we’re delighted to keep the core group of players that we had last season,” McMahon said.

Dagenham & Redbridge goalkeeper Elliot Justham - Credit: GRIFFITHS PHOTOGRAPHERS

“I’m also delighted that we’ve committed to people that already had contracts and we’ve put some building blocks in place so we can keep improving as a team and as a club.”

The boss revealed they are looking to bringing a few new faces in after seeing the likes of Mitch Brundle, Sam Deering, Luke Croll, James Dobson, Adrian Clifton and Andrew Eleftheriou released.

“I hope so, there is one or two we are speaking to, but as always we won’t rush into anything. We’ve got to pick the right player and person to come into the group," he added.

“We feel we’ve got a good group and we want people that can come in, fit in right away, and add to the group as well.

“We are in talks with two or three players like I said and we’re hoping to get some done in the next few weeks.”

The club has also confirmed a pitch renovation which McMahon feels is massively important for Daggers to continue pushing forward.

“It’s just as important or more important that we do things off the pitch to make the club more professional and look more professional," he said.

“The pitch that will go down will be outstanding, it will be one of the best if not the best in the division, which I think is great.

“It makes it more attractive for players to come and the style of football we want to play, it helps if we have a good pitch.

“I don’t think the pitch was great last season to be honest and this will have a massive impact on the club.”