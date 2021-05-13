Will Wright can become a top player insists Dagenham boss McMahon
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes young defender Will Wright can become a top player after making his 100th appearance for the club.
The 23-year-old reached the milestone in the Daggers 1-1 draw away to Stockport County and even picked up an assist in the match.
The boss was keen to praise the former Colchester United academy product who is fast becoming a main stay in the starting line-up.
“I think his improvement has been phenomenal in the last three or four months, he's been outstanding, and he’s another one that I think is now really believing in himself.
“He’s got all the attributes to be a really good player, he has cut out a few little errors that I felt he had in his game, as most young players do.
You may also want to watch:
“His performances, his character, his leadership, his attitude and mentality is top draw and I still don’t think we’re seeing anywhere near the best of Will Wright either.
“Will has still got so much to improve on and he can kick on to a higher level without a shadow of a doubt.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 20, found stabbed in Barking
- 2 'Love Island promo' spotted filming in Barking
- 3 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 4 Former east London police sergeant sentenced after pleading guilty to harassment
- 5 Teen 'robbed at knifepoint' in Chadwell Heath
- 6 Barking man appears in court charged with mother-of-two's murder
- 7 Man stabbed in front of son, 12, in 'unprovoked, violent' attack in Barking
- 8 Footage issued of man sought in Maria Rawlings murder investigation
- 9 Jailed: Man whose drunken knife attack left one dead and woman injured at Dagenham dinner party
- 10 Appeal to help find missing girl who may be in Dagenham, Ilford or Stratford
“He is going to have to deal with one ear now after last night. Hopefully he’s ok, he stayed up in Manchester to get some stitches.”