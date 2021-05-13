Will Wright can become a top player insists Dagenham boss McMahon

Published: 10:00 AM May 13, 2021

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon believes young defender Will Wright can become a top player after making his 100th appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old reached the milestone in the Daggers 1-1 draw away to Stockport County and even picked up an assist in the match.

The boss was keen to praise the former Colchester United academy product who is fast becoming a main stay in the starting line-up.

“I think his improvement has been phenomenal in the last three or four months, he's been outstanding, and he’s another one that I think is now really believing in himself.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a really good player, he has cut out a few little errors that I felt he had in his game, as most young players do.

“His performances, his character, his leadership, his attitude and mentality is top draw and I still don’t think we’re seeing anywhere near the best of Will Wright either.

“Will has still got so much to improve on and he can kick on to a higher level without a shadow of a doubt.

“He is going to have to deal with one ear now after last night. Hopefully he’s ok, he stayed up in Manchester to get some stitches.”