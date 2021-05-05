News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Liam Gordon ruled out for the season as Dagenham boss McMahon provides injury update

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM May 5, 2021   
Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon

Dagenham & Redbridge left-back Liam Gordon - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge loanee Liam Gordon has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured hand as manager Daryl McMahon provides an injury update. 

The 21-year-old, who has played 20 times for the Daggers since re-joining on loan from Bolton Wanderers, has missed the last two fixtures after picking up the injury in training but the boss has now confirmed the extent of the injury. 

Callum Maycock of Solihull and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Mo

Callum Maycock of Solihull and Mohammed Sagaf of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

While they also gave updates on the current injury list that includes Kenny Clark, Mo Sagaf, Myles Weston, Dean Rance and Harry Phipps. 

“Liam Gordon has fractured his hand so he is out for the season. Mo Sagaf is moving a lot better but still got the protective boot on it,” McMahon revealed. 

“Myles is doing well and we’ll hopefully have him back this week. Kenny Clark has had some headache issues, he’s got to see a specialist to have a scan on his head, he wants to play but we’re stopping him.  

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Hannigan of Altrincham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Tom Hannigan of Altrincham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Altrincham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 12th December 2020

You may also want to watch:

“There has been a lot of stuff in media about people with head injuries and we’ve got to protect Kenny.  

“Rancey we’re hoping it’s not what it looks like, it could be a cruciate ligament, which will mean he could be out for a long time.  

“Phippsy is obviously on the way back.”  

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

