Former Dagenham boxing star Paddy O'Callaghan passes away

Former Dagenham Boxing Club amateur and professional Paddy O'Callaghan passed away peacefully recently after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.

His funeral will be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday September 7 at midday.

Born in 1934, Paddy and brothers Johnny and Peter boxed as amateurs for Dagenham ABC and won national titles between 1949-54, helping to put the town on the boxing map.

The O'Callaghan brothers as amateurs - Credit: Dagenham Post archive

They joined the Army and represented their respective regiments, then formed a highly popular and formidable trio after joining the professional ranks.

Paddy had 26 professional bouts at middleweight, with 14 wins, two draws and 10 defeats.

Their photo remained displayed in the hall of Park Modern School in Dagenham for many years.

Paddy served his National Service in the Army 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment and maintained a love for flying, later obtaining his private pilot's licence.

Son Marc said: "My father was well known locally and liked by everyone wherever he went.

"He was very public spirited and first hand ready to defuse any situation and help anyone in trouble.

"For many years he suffered from Alzheimer's and I was present when he passed away peacefully on August 13.

"In later years he moved to Thetford in Norfolk and Johnny is the only surviving brother now with Peter passing away in 2017."