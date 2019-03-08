Dagenham boxers enjoy fair share of success on home show as season comes to end

Dagenham's Tate O'Sullivan

Dagenham Boxing Club held their final show of the season at the Roundhouse, with 11 of their members involved on a bill of 13 bouts.

Frankie Toms met Jack Peetoom (Gateway) in an opening skills bout and showed great signs of improvement in a controlled display.

And Frazer Ghatavi also gave a solid account of himself as he conceded height and reach to Jude Allen (Smallholdings), before a final skills bout between Reynolds Price (Blackbird Leys) and Mason Decasse (Smallholdings).

One of the best displays of the night saw Daggers' Alban Valentino win his debut bout against George Abbott (Danson ABC), with good movement and fast counter-punching for a unanimous points verdict.

Tate O'Sullivan beat John McDonagh (White Hart Lane BA) on points as heavy combinations proved decisive, before Michael Carty (Smallholdings) beat Freddie Hunt (Loxford Omnibus) on a split decision.

Dagenham's Haider Khan lost a split decision to Ryder Ryder (White Hane Lane BA) after a lively contest that saw him press forward and throw plenty of punches, but lose 3-2.

Patrick Kerrigan earned an excellent unanimous points win over Ivor Price (Blackbird Leys), dominating with two-fisted attacks to claim the best home boxer award.

And London Schoolboys' champion Harry Carter had an impressive split points win over Eddie McDonagh (White Hart Lane BA), after a strong finish in a lively contest.

Debutant Cherone Johnson lost a split decision to best away boxer Ella Hall (Earl Shilton ABC) after a hard-fought bout, but Michael Omokayode dug deep to claim a split win over Michael Shoyemi (St Marys ABC) in a bruising contest.

Michael Bankole lost a split vote to George Johnson (Earl Shilton) despite a knockdown, while Shaun Stewart had to pull out of his bout with Craig Scott (West Ham) due to a hand injury in the second round.

Dagenham's Dan O'Sullivan said: "Credit to our competition secretaries Jimmy Bush, who matches our schools and junior boxers, and Jason Gullefer, who matches our youth and seniors.

"These two carry out the most thankless task in amateur boxing and deserve full credit for the matching of this show."