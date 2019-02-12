Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers boxers help London retain crown as young stars impress on latest club show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 February 2019

The London squad face the camera after their match against Western Counties (pic: Dagenham BC)

The London squad face the camera after their match against Western Counties (pic: Dagenham BC)

Archant

The latest news from Dagenham Boxing Club

Awais Khan was named Best Home Boxer on the Dagenham BC show (pic: Dagenham BC)Awais Khan was named Best Home Boxer on the Dagenham BC show (pic: Dagenham BC)

Three Dagenham boxers were part of the London squad that successfully defended their Bristol BlueLight Boxing Cup against Western Counties.

It was the 10th annual meeting between the sides with London looking to keep hold of their crown.

Dagenham’s Michael Bankole was unable to get the travelling London team off to a winning start as he lost on points to Liam Whelan.

Club colleague Shaun Stewart was next up for London, but he too was beaten on points by Louie Notton.

Stewart, however, won plenty of plaudits despite the loss as he took the fight at just 24 hours’ notice.

Victories in the next three bouts, though, saw London come from behind to take a 3-2 lead.

Dagenham club captain Martin Dimitrov was two rounds up against Sunny Coates in the next bout of the match before he walked into a heavy backhand.

Dimitrov hit the canvas heavily and though he was able to beat the count, referee Ken Brain signalled the end of the bout with the Dagenham man unsteady on his feet.

After being treated ringside for concussion, Dimitrove was taken to hospital, but was thankfully later given the all-clear.

As a result of Dimitrov being taken to hospital, the final two bouts of the match were cancelled.

And with the scores tied at 3-3, that was enough to see London hold on to their Bristol BlueLight Boxing Cup title.

Closer to home, Dagenham hosted a club show at The Roundhouse on Sunday.

Jack Cant, Frankie Toms, Yousef Khan, Kenzie Moore and Bradley Driza were all involved in skills bouts.

There were wins in minors contests for both Harry Carter and Awais Khan (below), who picked up the Best Home Boxer award on the day.

However, there was disappointment for home hopes Jayden Slade, Patrick Kerrigan, Bruce Parker, Mahdi Abdul and Jack Course who all lost their bouts.

The next Dagenham club show is due to take place on March 31, also at The Roundhouse.

Most Read

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Jailed: Dagenham lovebirds who bought McDonald’s with bankcards burgled from Chigwell homes

Rifat and Sonya Mehmet. Photo: Essex Police

Barking school vaccinated after second Hepatitis A infection

Eastbury Primary School in Barking. Picture: Google.

What a load of rubbish! Waste piles up after no bin collection in month

Uncollected rubbish piling up in John Sayer Close in Barking.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Pellegrini reveals West Ham pair Lanzini and Nasri are closing in on playing returns

Manuel Lanzini is yet to play for West Ham United this term after suffering an ACL injury while with Argentina last summer (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Daggers boxers help London retain crown as young stars impress on latest club show

The London squad face the camera after their match against Western Counties (pic: Dagenham BC)

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Gateshead boss Clark delighted with Daggers victory

Gateshead manager Ben Clark during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Barking teens set to perform at London Palladium

Members of Barking Young and Talented. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists