Daggers boxers help London retain crown as young stars impress on latest club show

The London squad face the camera after their match against Western Counties (pic: Dagenham BC) Archant

Awais Khan was named Best Home Boxer on the Dagenham BC show

Three Dagenham boxers were part of the London squad that successfully defended their Bristol BlueLight Boxing Cup against Western Counties.

It was the 10th annual meeting between the sides with London looking to keep hold of their crown.

Dagenham’s Michael Bankole was unable to get the travelling London team off to a winning start as he lost on points to Liam Whelan.

Club colleague Shaun Stewart was next up for London, but he too was beaten on points by Louie Notton.

Stewart, however, won plenty of plaudits despite the loss as he took the fight at just 24 hours’ notice.

Victories in the next three bouts, though, saw London come from behind to take a 3-2 lead.

Dagenham club captain Martin Dimitrov was two rounds up against Sunny Coates in the next bout of the match before he walked into a heavy backhand.

Dimitrov hit the canvas heavily and though he was able to beat the count, referee Ken Brain signalled the end of the bout with the Dagenham man unsteady on his feet.

After being treated ringside for concussion, Dimitrove was taken to hospital, but was thankfully later given the all-clear.

As a result of Dimitrov being taken to hospital, the final two bouts of the match were cancelled.

And with the scores tied at 3-3, that was enough to see London hold on to their Bristol BlueLight Boxing Cup title.

Closer to home, Dagenham hosted a club show at The Roundhouse on Sunday.

Jack Cant, Frankie Toms, Yousef Khan, Kenzie Moore and Bradley Driza were all involved in skills bouts.

There were wins in minors contests for both Harry Carter and Awais Khan (below), who picked up the Best Home Boxer award on the day.

However, there was disappointment for home hopes Jayden Slade, Patrick Kerrigan, Bruce Parker, Mahdi Abdul and Jack Course who all lost their bouts.

The next Dagenham club show is due to take place on March 31, also at The Roundhouse.