Dagenham boxers progress into national quarter-finals

Published: 11:30 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM October 4, 2021

Dagenham Boxing duo Kaizer Syed and Harry Carter have progressed into the National Junior Championships quarter-finals.

Syed was expected to compete twice last weekend, after entering this year’s Junior Boxing Championships.

However, he was awarded the London regional title via a ‘walkover’, as the only entry in his age and weight category - cadet class (born 2006), under 52kg.

He will be joined at this coming weekend's national quarter-finals in Ramsgate by club mate Harry Carter, who boxed twice over the weekend.

On Saturday (October 2), Carter made the journey to Springwest Academy, Feltham, where he met Paddy Cash (Westside ABC) in the junior class (born 2005) 60kg London semi-final.

In an exciting bout, Carter made a fast start and maintained a high work rate to edge the first round on the scorecards.

Cash hit back in the second round, but Carter moved up a gear and outworked Cash to earn a 4-1 split decision and a place in the London final.

On Sunday, Carter met Jamie Hall (White Hart Lane Boxing Academy), who had progressed to the final via a ‘walkover’.

A huge lightweight, the 6’1” tall Hall used his reach and height advantage well, but it was Carter who closed the gap with quickfire combinations to edge the first round.

In the second round, Hall moved to a safe distance, with Carter struggling to close down the gap.

In an exciting third round, with the result in the balance, Hall used single jabs but Carter’s powerful driving combinations helped him to take a 3-2 split decision.

Carter won his second London regional title, following a successful schools title campaign two years ago.

Dagenham’s Marcus Bassi was also in action against Musa Sheikh (Fairbairn ABC) where he was defeated after the referee intervened in the second round.

In this weekend’s National quarter-finals, hosted by Southern Counties ABA, Syed meets Cameron Pooley (Hastings West Hill ABC) and Harry Carter meets Jack Carter (Wiseman Boxing Academy).