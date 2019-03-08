Search

Billy bags six awards as Dagenham BC celebrate another successful campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 July 2019

Dagenham Boxing club award winners at the Roundhouse (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Boxers, coaches, officials and volunteers at Dagenham Boxing Club ended the 2018/2019 season with their annual presentation evening at The Roundhouse in Dagenham.

Billy Adams collecting one of his six awards at Dagenham Boxing Club awards evening (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)Billy Adams collecting one of his six awards at Dagenham Boxing Club awards evening (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

In all, there were 41 special awards presented, and each and every club member also received a plaque.

Some of the special awards have been presented for over 50 years, with big names from yesteryear engraved on them - including Kevin Mitchell, Tony Conquest, Robin Dupre, Lawrence Okolie and Jose Lopes, who have all gone on to successful professional careers.

Notable award winners this year were European Junior Championship entry and double National champion and reigning Southern Area featherweight youth champion Billy Adams.

Adams collected six awards, including Best Club Boxer, Most Honours and the Chairman's Cup for International Honours.

A number of Dagenham Boxing club award winners (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)A number of Dagenham Boxing club award winners (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Other winners included Harry Carter, who scooped four awards, having reached the National Schoolboy Championship quarter-finals in June.

Carter collected The Lenny Wilson Cup for Dedication, Winner of most bouts (having won five bouts out of seven), plus The Jim Butler Memorial Cup as The Most Successful Schoolboy.

Patrick Kerrigan (Michael Fell Challenge Cup, Most Improved Boxer), Charley Jones (Eddie Bennett Cup, Best Police Boxer), Cherone Johnson (Betty Bush Cup, Best Female Boxer) and Michael Omokayode (Tom Wilder Trophy, Most Promising Boxer & The O'Sullivan Cup, Best Senior) were also recipients.

New club captains were appointed with Michael Bankole picking up the John Maloney Memorial Shield as senior club captain and Sonny Flack grabbing the 'Lawrence Okolie' Shield as junior club captain after reaching the Junior Cadet Final.

Mason Eve was the winner of the Jack Petchey Jug for 'Best Winkle' in the Nursery Group, while Andre Graves grabbed the George Cocktrill Cup, voted as Best Prospect.

Bruce Parker walked away with the Outstanding Schoolboy/Girl Award, while Attendance and Dedication Awards went to Max Mansbridge (Winkles), Alban Valentino (Juniors), and Trevor Newman (Seniors).

The Top Coach Award - The John Durrell Memorial Cup - was presented to ex-Daggers boxer-turned-coach Darren Orwell.

The Top Official, receiving the Sapsford Trophy, was Dave Tipler for his sterling work and he Sid Trent Members Cup for Most Valued Member went to coach Jim Lavey, who has spent 55 years creating champions.

One final award, to be presented at a later date, will be The Vincent Mitchell Memorial Cup.

Four Effort and Endeavour Awards were presented to Frankie Toms (11s), Sonny Flack (14s), Daniel Ogun (17s) and Jack Course (18+).

