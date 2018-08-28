Dagenham BC youngster Slade impresses in skills bout

Jayden Slade with his trophy (Pic: Dan O’Sullivain) Archant

Dagenham BC’s Jayden Slade showed real maturity and poise in his skills bout at the Billericay & Wickford Show.

The 10-year-old went head to head with Harry Morgan (Billericay & Wickford ABC) in a very well matched display of controlled, skill boxing.

Slade’s nifty footwork and great timing allowed him to dictate the exchanges – where he was always in control of a high quality exhibition.

Both boxers look like great prospects and Slade gets to showcase his talents at the next Dagenham BC show at The Roundhouse on Sunday, February 17 when he has his first competitive bout.

He joins an action-packed card, with a line-up of new boxers including Jack Cant, Frankie Toms, Alban Valentino, Yousef Khan, Bradley Driza, Yousef Shah and Kenzie Moore. First fight is due at 1pm.