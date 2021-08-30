News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two Dagenham boxers bag victories in Canterbury

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:37 AM August 30, 2021   
Jayden Slade on the left with the winning debutant Ollie Warner on the right

Jayden Slade on the left with the winning debutant Ollie Warner on the right - Credit: Dagenham BC

Two Dagenham schoolboy boxers were in action on Saturday at the Prince of Wales Boxing Academy, in Canterbury.

Ollie Warner, 11, made his debut with an excellent win over James Sherridan (Newham ABC) in an exciting tussle between two very good prospects.

Despite a slow start, Warner picked up the pace in the second and third round with perfectly timed feints which triggered his opponent's attacks, allowing young Warner to counter with well timed and placed backhands.

A split 4-1 victory to the Dagenham youngster was welcomed.

Next up, the improved 13-year-old Jayden Slade dropped a razor tight split decision to Ben Harrington (Maidstone) in a very evenly matched bout.

The taller Harrington used his reach to win the first round, but Slade hit back with solid counters in the second round, and looked to have edged the third round with quickfire combinations.

But the verdict was awarded to Harrington by way of a 3-2 split decision from the judges.

Slade now looks forward to his first taste of championship boxing, when the England Boxing Schools' Championships get underway next week.

He enters the Class A group for boxers born in 2008, in the 44.5kg weight category.

