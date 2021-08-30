Two Dagenham boxers bag victories in Canterbury
- Credit: Dagenham BC
Two Dagenham schoolboy boxers were in action on Saturday at the Prince of Wales Boxing Academy, in Canterbury.
Ollie Warner, 11, made his debut with an excellent win over James Sherridan (Newham ABC) in an exciting tussle between two very good prospects.
Despite a slow start, Warner picked up the pace in the second and third round with perfectly timed feints which triggered his opponent's attacks, allowing young Warner to counter with well timed and placed backhands.
A split 4-1 victory to the Dagenham youngster was welcomed.
Next up, the improved 13-year-old Jayden Slade dropped a razor tight split decision to Ben Harrington (Maidstone) in a very evenly matched bout.
You may also want to watch:
The taller Harrington used his reach to win the first round, but Slade hit back with solid counters in the second round, and looked to have edged the third round with quickfire combinations.
But the verdict was awarded to Harrington by way of a 3-2 split decision from the judges.
Most Read
- 1 15 films, ads and TV shows shot in Barking and Dagenham
- 2 Barking and Dagenham furniture shop owner fined for dumping mattresses
- 3 'A gem among its neighbours': Barking terrace scoops award from RIBA
- 4 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
- 5 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
- 6 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions across east London next week
- 7 Barking and Dagenham campaign calls for public street harassment to be criminalised
- 8 Isthmian North: Barking bounce back as Romford seal first league win
- 9 Man arrested after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in Barking
- 10 Dagenham man charged with conspiracy to control prostitution
Slade now looks forward to his first taste of championship boxing, when the England Boxing Schools' Championships get underway next week.
He enters the Class A group for boxers born in 2008, in the 44.5kg weight category.