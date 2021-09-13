Dagenham's Jayden Slade just misses out on London schoolboy champion title

Published: 4:54 PM September 13, 2021

Jayden Slade and Benny Tokeley with respective coaches Chris Penny, Terry Abbot and Sean O’Sullivan after a thrilling final. - Credit: Dagenham BC

Dagenham Boxing Club's Jayden Slade came within a whisker of becoming the London Boxing Schoolboy champion on Sunday, after two excellent performances over the weekend.

Slade competed in the Class A 44.5kg regional semi-final on Saturday against the hot favourite - Finny Baker (Repton), who was unbeaten in eight bouts.

Slade stamped his authority on the bout from the opening bell, and used his strength and power to outwork the Repton boxer, with double phased two-fisted attacks.

Despite a big effort in the last round, Baker could not deny Slade his best win to date, via a 4-1 split decision.

Then, on Sunday in the regional final for London, Slade started fast and landed some eye-catching straight right hands against Benny Tokeley (West Ham Boys ABC).

Tokeley hit back in the second round, with some well timed counters, and the bout was in the balance going into the final round.

Both boxers really did throw everything into the final round, which was a very tight affair.

However, it was Tokeley who had his hand raised - to clinch the London Title via a 4-1 split verdict from the five judges.



