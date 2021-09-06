Young Dagenham boxers enjoy success in competitive fights

Published: 2:00 PM September 6, 2021

Miguel Rodriguez has his hand raised after a thrilling double debut - Credit: Dagenham BC

Dagenham Boxing Club's Jayden Slade progressed into the London Schoolboy Championship semi-final via a walkover, at Class A (born 2008) 44.5kg.

He meets Finny Baker-Chambers (Repton) in the semi-finals at Feltham on Saturday, with a place in the London final up for grabs.

The other semi-final is contested between Max Moroz (Finchley) and Benny Tokeley (West Ham).

The London final takes place on Sunday at the same venue. Winning finalists move into the national quarter-final.

On Friday, Dagenham’s Miguel Rodriguez travelled to Cambridge for his first contest at the St Ives Boxing Academy Show.

Rodriguez met the hosts Max Jepson in a thrilling contest between two debutants.

The pair locked horns from the first bell, and Rodriguez was rocked at the end of the first round, suffering a mandatory count from the referee (Paul Rosendale). Jepson edged the round on the scorecards.

Rodriguez gathered himself, and set about doubling his attacks in the second round, forcing two mandatory counts on his opponent.

Going into the final round, things were all square, and it was again Rodriguez who stepped on the gas, with quickfire attacks to the body and head.

Rodriguez took a well-deserved unanimous verdict in an exceptional debutant bout - which had the crowd on their feet.

Then, on Saturday at the Billericay and Wickford Boxing Show, at the main events gym, another two Daggers were in action.

Ollie Warner (Daggers) made it two wins in two weeks, with a unanimous points verdict against Travis Corcoran (Cricklewood ABC).

Warner had picked up a debut split points win the previous week in Canterbury.

This time, it was a far more dominant display from the Dagger - controlling the bout from start to finish with flurries of speedy combinations, and excellent inside work.

On the same bill, Brodie Gingell (Daggers) made his competitive debut.

After a promising start in the first round, Gingell slowed down and his opponent - Lennie Soye (Lucky Gloves Boxing Academy) piled on the pressure.

After a quick intervention from the referee, Gingell was saved for another day, and it’s a bout he can bounce back from.