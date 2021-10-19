Dagenham youngsters impress at local boxing show

Published: 9:40 AM October 19, 2021

Former World Featherweight champion - Colin ‘Sweet C’ McMillan with Kaizer Syed (centre) and Billy Adams. - Credit: Dagenham BC

Joshua Fontaine made his long awaited Dagenham Boxing Club debut at the weekend in an evenly matched bout against Chalvedon ABC's Ricardo Thomas.

Joe Piper also made his debut against Ricardo Brison from the White Hart Lane Boxing Academy as part of the Daggers Boxing Show held at the Roundhouse on Sunday (October 17).

Southpaw Archie Warner was another making his debut, with his maiden display against Joe Prestige (Brookside ABC) sprinkled with some good footwork and excellent combinations.

Archie’s younger brother Ollie Warner had a slow start, but took control and dominated rounds to win a unanimous points verdict against Travis Neller of Norwich City ABC.

London Schoolboy finalist Jayden Slade put in a strong performance to force a third round stoppage against Michael Nevin (Finchley ABC).

London Junior Champion Harry Carter was presented his title belt by London Boxing Executive Brian John after an impressive winning performance against Aston Neller (Norwich City ABC).

Elsewhere, Miguel Rodriguez (Daggers) forced the referee to save Harry Nevin (Finchley ABC) from further punishment as Daggers' Amaan Mohammad secured a unanimous points verdict against Hadley Neller (Norwich City ABC).

Joe Onwuchekwa had a tough tussle against Ali Mohammed (Stonebridge ABC) before being retired by his corner after the first round due to a damaged hand.

Mahdi Shah (Daggers) shared the spoils with Abu Hassan of Earlsfield ABC.

Dagenham and GB prospect Billy Adams drew a big crowd for his lively Featherweight bout against Adem Benchemam of Stonebridge ABC, with the contest ultimately terminated in his favour.

Club captain Michael Bankole (Daggers) boxed well to outpoint Zachary Solomon (Sobers Boxing) unanimously.

Darren Bailey (Daggers) outpointed Aymane Bourhfir (Afewee ABC), while Sib Muwanga (Daggers) did the same to Gavil Salica (Stonebridge ABC).

One of the bouts of the night saw Michael Omokayode (Daggers) and Kieran Fowler (Islington BC) face off.

Plenty of leather was traded in a competitive contest edged by Fowler via a 4-1 split decision.

The final bout of the night saw a messy, bad tempered affair stopped between Scott Rawlinson (Daggers) and Jake Jordan of the While Hart Lane Boxing Academy.

Dagenham’s Kaizer Syed travels to Hereford for the Junior Cadet 52kg National semi final later this month.